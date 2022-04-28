McTec meets with local businesses for possible apprentice program

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Mercer County School Board spoke today with local businesses about a possible apprentice program.

The Mercer County School Board met with businesses around Mercer County to highlight the programs McTec has to offer and how their students could help their businesses. Jim Bailey, a member of the Mercer County School Board says some students finish their program after their junior so having a business help further a student’s skill set would be a tremendous advantage for students.

“It’s immeasurable because all they see is the classroom this is school for them. But when they go to a real worksite, my opinion is it gives them the opportunity to see what the real world is going to be.” Mercer County Board Member Jim Bailey

“This is what McTec is all about. It’s about getting kids career ready so they can get out of here, out of high school with their diploma and work in a job where they’re going to be career ready.” Mercer County Board Member Greg Prudich

McTech offers a wide range of programs from Machine Shop to Nursing.

