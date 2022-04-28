ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Angels stay hot, bury Guardians in completing 4-game sweep

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02RCsn_0fNSj7c400

Defending American League MVP Shohei Ohtani got his first day off of the season, but the Los Angeles Angels didn’t miss a beat, beating the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 to complete a four-game sweep Thursday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

With Ohtani on the bench and Mike Trout getting a semi-day off as the designated hitter, the Angels offense was not as sharp as it has been of late. They had just six hits, including three by Brandon Marsh, but made the most of their opportunities. Leadoff hitter Taylor Ward drove in two runs and Tyler Wade scored twice.

The limited offense was enough because Los Angeles got another strong performance from its pitching staff. Starter Reid Detmers (1-1) gave up one run and two hits in five innings to get his first victory of the season. The bullpen came up big again, with four relievers combining for four scoreless innings.

Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his fifth save in five chances this season.

The Guardians scored just seven runs in the four games, and five of them came on one game on Wednesday. They had four hits on Thursday, two of them by catcher Austin Hedges, who also drove in Cleveland’s only run of the game with a homer in the fifth inning.

Cleveland has dropped seven games in a row, all on the road as part of a 10-game road tip that continues at Oakland starting Friday.

Guardians starter Cal Quantrill (1-1) pitched well in defeat, giving up three runs (one earned) and four hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out four.

The Angels got all they needed with three runs in the third inning, getting help from the Guardians’ defense, which committed two errors. Kurt Suzuki led off with a walk and was safe at second when Quantrill threw the ball away after fielding a comebacker by Wade.

Andrew Velazquez followed with a bunt, and he was safe at first on a fielding error by second baseman Owen Miller. That brought up Ward, who hit a grand slam on Wednesday. This time, he singled to drive in one run, and Marsh followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0.

The third run of the inning scored when Trout grounded into a double play.

The Angels pushed across another run in the seventh when Wade beat out a leg double, went to third on a groundout by Velazquez and scored on a groundout by Ward.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

White Sox host the Angels to start 4-game series

LINE: White Sox -125, Angels +105; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels to start a four-game series. Chicago has a 7-11 record overall and a 5-4 record at home. The White Sox have a 2-6 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Oakland, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Suzuki
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Taylor Ward
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Austin Hedges
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Andrew Velazquez
Person
Mike Trout
Yardbarker

White Sox Bullpen’d To Death in 5-1 Loss to Angels

Friday night was supposed to feature a pitcher‘s duel between two of the best right-handers in the American League, but something far different took place. The Los Angeles Angels’ scheduled starter, Noah Syndergaard, was a late scratch due to a stomach bug. White Sox ace Lucas Giolito still took the mound, but instead against the Halos’ bullpen.
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#American League#The Los Angeles Angels#Guardians
NBC Sports

Crawford's son, Soto share adorable moment before Giants-Nats

Brandon Crawford and Juan Soto are two of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball, and it’s clear the two share a close bond off the field as well. Crawford's son Braxton shared a cool moment with Soto before Friday night’s Giants-Nationals game at Oracle Park. Crawford, Braxton...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy