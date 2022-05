Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera picked up one of the biggest wins of his career at UFC Vegas 53, and he already has someone he wants to fight. It wasn’t a great first round for Vera, but that was expected as he isn’t great at starting fights. At the end of the second round, Chito hurt Rob Font with a left hook, and then it seemed like the tide had turned. Chito was in the zone and would batter Font for the rest of the fight.

UFC ・ 2 HOURS AGO