A double dose of New York’s very own Dan Fogler in ‘The Offer’ & ‘Fantastic Beasts’

By Ojinika Obiekwe, Marcia Parris
 2 days ago

New York’s very own Dan Fogler is proving he is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors. He can currently be seen on the big screen in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.’ On the small screen, Fogler portrays Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola in the new Paramount+ limited series ‘The Offer.’

‘The Offer’ premieres with 3 episodes on April 28.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

