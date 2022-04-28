A double dose of New York’s very own Dan Fogler in ‘The Offer’ & ‘Fantastic Beasts’
New York’s very own Dan Fogler is proving he is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors. He can currently be seen on the big screen in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.’ On the small screen, Fogler portrays Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola in the new Paramount+ limited series ‘The Offer.’
‘The Offer’ premieres with 3 episodes on April 28.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
Comments / 0