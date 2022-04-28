ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordville, FL

Resident of Crawfordville sustains injuries in motorcycle accident in Bay County

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HM1Da_0fNSiEoX00

A woman from Wakulla County sustained serious injuries following an accident in Bay County Thursday.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, just before 10:30 a.m. on Blue Springs Road, south of State Road 20, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was driven by a 47-year-old woman of Crawfordville, was traveling north on Blue Springs Road.

The report noted the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate the curves on the roadway. A pickup truck was traveling south on Blue Springs Road on the same curve.

According to the FHP report, the motorcycle sideswiped the truck, which was a Bay County Road Department vehicle.

The contact caused the driver of the motorcycle to be knocked off the motorcycle.

FHP notes the driver of the motorcycle sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Five-month-old baby dies in Gadsden County semi truck crash

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A semi truck that was attempting to enter into the I-10 west rest stop near Chattahoochee and overturned after losing control on a sharp turn Tuesday around 6:15 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers have also confirmed to WCTV that five people were...
WMBB

Local man injured after vehicle crash in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Cottondale man was seriously injured after a single-vehicle car crash early Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said the man was driving northbound on County Road 167 around 1:30 a.m. when he crossed the centerline of the road. FHP said he over-corrected and the pickup truck’s left side wheels collided […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol reported one woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday night. FHP says the crash happened around 10 p.m. last night on State Road 85 in Crestview. The Sedan the woman was driving was heading northbound on SR 85 approaching Shoal River bridge. During which she lost […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Bay County, FL
Crime & Safety
Wakulla County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Crawfordville, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Wakulla County, FL
Bay County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Crawfordville, FL
Crime & Safety
WJHG-TV

One dead, in fatal Thomas Drive motorcycle crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said a motorcyclist did not survive his injuries after a crash near Thomas Drive Friday evening. According to FHP, the motorcyclist was traveling on Silver Sands Road and attempting to turn left on Thomas Drive. While turning, the motorcyclist did not see...
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Accident#County Road#Blue Springs#Florida Highway Patrol#Fhp
UPI News

11-foot alligator blocks traffic on Florida highway

April 27 (UPI) -- A Florida highway was temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to an unusual traffic hazard -- an 11-foot alligator. The Florida Highway Patrol, Seminole County Sheriff's Office and Oviedo Police Department responded Wednesday morning when an alligator wandered into traffic on State Road 417, near the north end of the bridge over Lake Jesup in the Oviedo area.
OVIEDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
First Coast News

Couple found dead in home were renovating the house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple who were found dead in their home were renovating it before the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found their bodies on Tuesday, neighbors said. They couple were found in a house on Hollings Street in the Oceanway neighborhood on the northside of Jacksonville. Neighbors told First...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy