Resident of Crawfordville sustains injuries in motorcycle accident in Bay County

A woman from Wakulla County sustained serious injuries following an accident in Bay County Thursday.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, just before 10:30 a.m. on Blue Springs Road, south of State Road 20, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was driven by a 47-year-old woman of Crawfordville, was traveling north on Blue Springs Road.

The report noted the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate the curves on the roadway. A pickup truck was traveling south on Blue Springs Road on the same curve.

According to the FHP report, the motorcycle sideswiped the truck, which was a Bay County Road Department vehicle.

The contact caused the driver of the motorcycle to be knocked off the motorcycle.

FHP notes the driver of the motorcycle sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.