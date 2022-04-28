ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Confusion and cost as NY will redraw political lines — again

By Henry Rosoff
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwP3M_0fNShvID00

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — The dust is still settling following an earthquake of a decision, which is rocking New York politics with local and national implications.

The state’s highest court struck down the new congressional maps and state senate maps.

“There’s an old saying, ‘voters should choose their politicians and not the other way around,'” said Suraj Patel, an election lawyer and Democrat who is currently running for Congress.

He was unsurprised that the New York Court of Appeals found the congressional and state senate maps to be an unconstitutional gerrymander — designed to give one party an unfair advantage. Patel said members of his own party over-reached and tried to consolidate power, not only to harm Republicans, but all to keep challengers like him from having a shot.

“You can’t gerrymander voters,” he said. “The voters of New York in 2014 explicitly made it unconstitutional to do so.”

The most brazen change made by Democrats, now struck down by the courts, was an attempt to defeat Republican Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis. Democrats extended her Staten Island district north deep into traditionally liberal parts of Brooklyn like Park Slope. Now, all maps will be redrawn under the supervision of a judge and a neutral expert. Historically when that happens, lines don’t change that much.

“I expect my map will be relatively similar to the areas I represent now,” Malliotakis said.

With the redraw, the hope of New York Democrats seeking to all but guarantee themselves up to 22 seats in Congress out of the state’s 26 are likely dashed. There was pressure to make this happen ahead of a tough midterm election cycle with Republican controlled states like Texas and Ohio playing the same gerrymandering game — giving the GOP political advantages.

PIX11 News pressed the chair of New York’s Republican party, who help bring down the maps, about if there should be a national standard to avoid this sort of party politics.

“Each state should be able to pass its own rules of engagement,” Nick Langworthy said. “This was passed popularly by the people of the state of New York.”

The period ahead for New York State is unprecedented while the maps are re-drawn, which should take about a month.

The Appeals court is suggesting the need for two primaries: One in June for races like governor and State Assembly that are unaffected by this ruling; and another one in August for the re-drawn congressional and State Senate lines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Video shows thieves pick through Brooklyn convenience store

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Surveillance video from a Brooklyn convenience store shows nine suspects picking their way through products on April 20. Ultimately, police said Wednesday, they made off with more than $3,000 worth of goods. The group of suspects entered the 9th Street convenience store at about 6:40 p.m., police said. While inside, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Community outraged by allegations of racism against NJ principal

ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — School board members in Elizabeth, New Jersey knew they would have to address a troubling situation during their regularly scheduled meeting: allegations of racism against a school principal. Superintendent Olga Hugelmeyer said the board is “outraged” by the incident, adding it was “immediately addressed.” A municipal source close to the matter […]
ELIZABETH, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Ohio, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
WABE

The top 10 Senate races that are most likely to flip to the other party

The landscape has shifted. When President Biden took office, it was widely believed that Republicans had a strong chance of taking back the House but, thanks to a friendly map for Democrats, the Senate was more competitive. It was possible, if not likely, that Democrats — who control the Senate,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Malliotakis
Person
Nick Langworthy
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Kyrsten Sinema 'boasted' about using her cleavage to persuade 'uptight' Republican lawmakers: Democratic senator's 'coaxing' and Trump's belief that he expected to be reinstated in August 2021 revealed in new book

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has confounded Democrats over budget talks – even while boasting about using her cleavage to reel in 'uptight' Republicans, according to a new book. Sinema, a weight-lifter and fitness buff, regularly draws attention in the buttoned-down Senate hallways with her eclectic fashion choices. But she has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Politics#Midterm Election#State Senate#Republicans#Democrats
Daily Mail

Even Beto O'Rourke says Biden needs to be better prepared for the end of Title 42: Democrat Texas governor candidate demands to hear a plan from the White House ahead of the impending mass migrant event in May

Democrat Beto O'Rourke distanced himself from President Joe Biden's border policies on Tuesday when he said the administration needs to be better prepared before lifting pandemic-era expulsion policy Title 42. There are concerns among state, local and federal officials that letting the rule expire on May 23 as planned will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
PIX11

PIX11

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy