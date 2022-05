BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several residents of Horizon Square Apartments have to find somewhere else to live after a fire destroyed part of their six-story complex in Laurel, Maryland, on Thursday, according to authorities. The fire started around 10 a.m. in the 3500 block of Laurel Fort Meade Road. No one was injured, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. Initial reports indicated there were flames visible from a third-story balcony located on the west side of the complex, fire officials said. Firefighters reported seeing the flames coming from a third-floor apartment balcony, on the west side of the apartment complex when they...

