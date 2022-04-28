ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Nursing students with associate degrees now can transfer credits to Viterbo University

By Tyler Job
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lVGjX_0fNShi4000

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Viterbo University is making is easier for nursing students with two-year degrees to earn a Bachelor’s degree.

The university is establishing a program to students with the Wisconsin Technical College System and Rochester Community and Technical College.

The agreement allows nursing students with an associate degree from those schools to transfer their credits toward a Bachelor’s degree at Viterbo.

More information can be found here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Mayo Clinic to close dedicated COVID-19 testing locations in Northwest Wis.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Mayo Clinic Health System is closing dedicated testing Northwest Wis. locations in Eau Claire, Barron, and Menomonie. Testing is still available for patients at clinic locations. According to a media release by Mayo Clinic Health System, starting on May 2, testing locations in Barron and Menomonie...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Fox11online.com

2 Wisconsin counties move into 'high' COVID-19 category

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two counties in western Wisconsin have moved into the "high" category of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed Barron and Rusk counties in the "high" category as of Friday. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear face coverings in public indoor locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
La Crosse, WI
Education
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse School District eyes Trane Technologies building for consolidated high school

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The La Crosse School District is releasing more information about plans to potentially consolidate its high schools. The district wants to build a new consolidated high school at the Trane Technologies building on Pammel Creek Road. It would cost nearly $195 million and, according to the district, raise property taxes by $8 for every $100,000...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Fire Department takes part in mental health first aid training

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The La Crosse Fire Department members are getting some special training to help support community members. The Department partnered with the La Crosse Police Department for mental health first aid training today. With the training, department staff will be able to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. “Mental...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

$8,700 of grant money to fund education efforts in Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) – The Holmen Area Foundation presented Holmen School District staffers grants totaling a little more than $8,700 for programs throughout the district The grants included money for special table space for students at Prairie View Elementary, which will help the learning process going smoothly. “It saves a lot of classroom and instructional time,” said Melissa Ganz, a...
HOLMEN, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viterbo University#Nursing Care#Associate Degree
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin National Guard, Mayo Clinic Health System show appreciation following response to COVID-19

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Mayo Clinic Health System leaders and members of the Wisconsin National Guard are thanking each other following a team effort responding to COVID-19. Twelve soldiers came to the health system in La Crosse in January to help keep beds open. Their presence also helped the hospital to run smoothly. It was a joint effort to help...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Inaugural senior fair in Viroqua to highlight resources

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County will host a Senior Fair Tuesday in Viroqua. More than 35 vendors will take part. It starts at 10 a.m. at the Vernon Memorial Building on the county fairgrounds and runs until 3 p.m.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
VIROQUA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Cochrane-Fountain City senior named U.S. Presidential Scholar semifinalist in Career and Technical Education

BUFFALO CO., Wis. (WKBT) — A Cochrane-Fountain City High School senior is a semifinalist for one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students. Karter Domine is in the running to be named a U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education. The size of C-FC didn’t stop Domine from becoming a finalist. “We’re still involved in so many...
FOUNTAIN CITY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Veteran suicide prevention forum takes place in La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Center held a forum focused on preventing suicide among veterans on Wednesday. This is the second of six forums the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting around the state. Expert speakers spoke to health-care providers and organizations that provide resources to veterans. They focused on harm reduction, LGBTQ+ veterans and military sexual...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Cataract Elementary School in Sparta will close after end of school year

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Sparta Area School Board announced Cataract Elementary School will close after this school year. The closure is a result of budget cuts and a failed referendum, district leaders said. “We acknowledge and understand the feelings that they’re experiencing right now,” said Sparta High School Principal Sam Russ. “However, we are now shifting towards how we...
SPARTA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy