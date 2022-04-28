Nursing students with associate degrees now can transfer credits to Viterbo University

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Viterbo University is making is easier for nursing students with two-year degrees to earn a Bachelor’s degree.

The university is establishing a program to students with the Wisconsin Technical College System and Rochester Community and Technical College.

The agreement allows nursing students with an associate degree from those schools to transfer their credits toward a Bachelor’s degree at Viterbo.

More information can be found here.

