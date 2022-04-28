ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls' Zach LaVine: Headed for knee scope

 3 days ago

LaVine (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee during the offseason, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Though LaVine's entry into the NBA's health and safety protocols Tuesday resulted in him sitting out the Bulls' season-ending loss Wednesday...

ClutchPoints

3 early targets for Bulls in 2022 NBA free agency

The Chicago Bulls were eliminated in five games in their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Chicago had a solid offseason, but injuries kept them from reaching their full potential. It was still a successful season for the Bulls, as they made their first playoff appearance since 2017. While fans...
FortyEightMinutes

Jazz Rumors: Trades, Mitchell, Knicks, Gobert, LeVert, Sexton

Speculation about Donovan Mitchell moving on from the Jazz continues with Utah losing its first-round series against the Mavericks. The shooting guard was asked if he wants to stay with the franchise after the Game 6 loss. “Yeah I do,” said Mitchell, who is in the first year of a five-year max deal. “My mindset […] The post Jazz Rumors: Trades, Mitchell, Knicks, Gobert, LeVert, Sexton appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers have ‘serious’ interest in Quin Snyder

The Los Angeles Lakers have “serious” interest in Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, according to a recent report. “The Lakers’ interest in Snyder as a successor to Frank Vogel is serious, sources say,” wrote NBA insider Marc Stein. “There is nonetheless ongoing skepticism in coaching circles that Snyder would want to move from Utah — where he has enjoyed a considerable amount of control and influence — to take over the LeBron James-led Lakers in their current state after the never-ending chaos that engulfed [Frank] Vogel’s last two seasons.”
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Blast Utah Jazz After Dallas Mavericks Send Them To Cancun: "Luka Officially Ended The Donovan Mitchell And Rudy Gobert Era"

The Dallas Mavericks have progressed to their first second-round playoff series since they won the 2011 Championship. Despite missing Luka Doncic for the first three games of the series, the Mavericks fought admirably while being led by Jalen Brunson. The Utah Jazz couldn't match up to the Mavs on both ends and have been eliminated in the first round in two of the last three seasons.
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Lakers interest in Quin Snyder revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be zeroing in on the person they want to replace Frank Vogel as the 27th head coach in franchise history. According to independent NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Lakers’ interest in Snyder, which throughout the NBA season’s been an ongoing rumor up to this point, is reportedly very real and very serious.
NBA Analysis Network

Could Zach LaVine Be More Likely To Leave Bulls Than Expected

Zach LaVine’s first NBA playoff experience probably didn’t go the way he expected or wanted. In five short games, most of which resulted in blowouts, LaVine and the Chicago Bulls were ousted by the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Despite initial appearances, this series doesn’t prove...
SFGate

LaVine open to re-signing with Bulls, exploring free agency

CHICAGO (AP) — Though he didn't rule out re-signing with the Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine didn't slam the door on joining another team, either. The two-time All-Star played it coy. And with that, the offseason took a dramatic turn in Chicago. LaVine made it clear Friday he plans to...
