Analise Scarpaci’s back on Broadway in ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

There’s no doubt Analise Scarpaci can sing. The 20-something actress is back on Broadway in ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ after the show closed twice for two years.

The Staten Island-raised singer/songwriter always dreamed of being on Broadway, but now that dream is even bigger. She recently released her debut E.P. ‘Pathetic Little Dreamer’ and performed at Feinstein’s/54 Below.

