Analise Scarpaci’s back on Broadway in ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’
There’s no doubt Analise Scarpaci can sing. The 20-something actress is back on Broadway in ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ after the show closed twice for two years.
The Staten Island-raised singer/songwriter always dreamed of being on Broadway, but now that dream is even bigger. She recently released her debut E.P. ‘Pathetic Little Dreamer’ and performed at Feinstein’s/54 Below.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
