Kentucky State

Kentucky transfer Dre’una Edwards commits to Baylor

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
2 days ago
 2 days ago

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The Baylor Women’s Basketball team added a proven scorer, as Kentucky standout Dre’una Edwards announced that she will transfer to the Bears program.

This past season, Edwards averaged 16.8 points per game for the Wildcats, behind only Rhyne Howard, who went No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft.

Baylor will be Edwards third school in her college career, as she was also the PAC-12 Freshman of the Year during her time at Utah.

FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

