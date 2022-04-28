Kentucky transfer Dre’una Edwards commits to Baylor

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The Baylor Women’s Basketball team added a proven scorer, as Kentucky standout Dre’una Edwards announced that she will transfer to the Bears program.

This past season, Edwards averaged 16.8 points per game for the Wildcats, behind only Rhyne Howard, who went No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft.

Baylor will be Edwards third school in her college career, as she was also the PAC-12 Freshman of the Year during her time at Utah.

