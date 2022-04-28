DBS Q1 profit falls 10% in weak markets, revenue slips 3%

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings reported a 10% decline in quarterly profit after net income at Southeast Asia’s largest lender fell 3%, with weaker markets weighing on its wealth management business and treasury market activities.

The Singapore-based lender’s net profit fell to S$1.8 billion ($1.30 billion) in January-March from a record S$2 billion a year earlier but came above an average estimate of S$1.63 billion from six analysts, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 1.3868 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)