James Corden Announces That He’s Leaving ‘The Late Late Show’

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGnvG_0fNSgSQX00

James Corden of CBS’ The Late Late Show has announced that he will be leaving the late-night talker in 2023. Corden took over for Craig Ferguson and will be with the show for more than eight years upon his departure.

“It’s been a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show. I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year],” Corden told Deadline in an interview. “I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

James Corden Debuted As Host Of Late-Night Show On CBS In 2015

Corden signed a contract to host The Late Late Show in 2014 and premiered on March 23, 2015. “Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online,” CBS President and CEO George Cheeks said in a statement. “From Crosswalk the Musical to the legendary Carpool Karaoke, and every unique comedy segment he introduced, James has truly reimagined many elements of the late-night format.

“He has also been the consummate network showman, entertaining audiences from his nightly perch at Television City as well as the Tony and Grammy stage,” Cheeks said. “In my two years at CBS, I’ve had the privilege to see James’ creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer. We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show.”

Host Went On Hiatus Back In January After Testing Positive For COVID

The network did offer him different deals like a three-year extension, a two-year extension, and a rolling one-year deal. But Corden will depart from the late-night scene. There’s been a lot of turnover in the world of late night recently with Conan O’Brien leaving his show and Jimmy Kimmel up in the air about his ABC deal.

Back in January, The Late Late Show went on hiatus after Corden tested positive for COVID. “I just tested positive for COVID-19,” Corden wrote on an Instagram post at the time. “I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this I feel completely fine. The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone.” There is no word on who might be on the CBS list of replacements for him. His spot will be difficult to fill for the network.

