The New Moon Of September 2022 Will Affect These 4 Zodiac Signs The Most

By Roya Backlund
 4 days ago

The lunar cycle is full of ups and downs, but every part of the process is important. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs affected by the new moon , you know that beginnings can feel just as intimidating as endings often feel bittersweet. If you’re currently staring at a long road ahead, know that it always seems impossible to reach the finish line when you haven’t even taken your first step!

The most climactic moments of the lunar cycle to happen at two different moments: the new moon and the full moon. While the latter is intense and dramatic, the former is a more subtle experience, but that doesn’t make it any less powerful. In fact, the new moon is what launches the whole experience, as it represents the beginning of a new chapter . The themes and situations that tend to pop up during a new moon are often incredibly meaningful, revealing opportunities ripe for the taking. And if you make a point to start a project or commit to a new relationship during a new moon, it will have *that* much more potential to succeed!

Taking place on September 25 at 5:54 p.m. ET, the upcoming new moon takes place in balanced, beautiful and harmonious Libra , shining a light on how you establish a connection with the world around you. Ruled by Venus—planet of love and beauty —this fun, flirty and endlessly charismatic air sign is famous for bringing people together, so let this new moon be the spark that brings a new relationship to life. Libra is also known for its diplomacy and ability to compromise and make peace, making this a beautiful time to squash beef and solve any lingering relationship conflicts. However, don’t fall into the Libra trap of people pleasing at the expensive of your truth.

Even though this new moon is encouraging you to solve relationship problems and find closure, you may find that the past is playing a role in your current dilemma. As Mercury continues to retrograde through logical and practical Virgo, you may encounter disagreements as to how an issue should be fixed. It’s important not to get lost in the minor differences you share, especially if you largely agree with each other on most things. After all, Libra is all about balance! Let this new moon harmonize the extremes of your life , because if you can’t find a way to adjust for someone else, how can you expect someone to make adjustments for you?

If your sun sign , moon sign or—most importantly—your rising sign falls under any of the following zodiac signs, the upcoming new moon in Libra could signify a meaningful turning point in your relationships. Here’s why:

These Zodiac Signs Will Feel The New Moon The Most

Aries

Your relationships are taking a turn, Aries. As this new moon initiates a new understanding of give and take, you’re feeling motivated to make your partnerships that much more meaningful! Sifting through the truth of your seventh house of lovers, friendships and even enemies, you’re coming to terms with who the main players in your life are and the roles that each of them play. You’re also taking a closer look at how you contribute to your relationships and the influence you have over them. Dig into the dynamics you share with others, because it could lead to some very telling revelations, especially when it comes to who you want to spend this chapter with next, lil ram.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For September 2022

Cancer

This new moon is hitting you close to home, right where you’re most vulnerable. Taking place in your fourth house of domestic affairs and personal matters, this new moon is shining a light on everything that happens behind closed-doors, safe from prying eyes. And if you don’t have a corner of the world that feels safe, protected and most of all, welcoming, then you might want to think about where you’re choosing to plant your roots, Cancer! This new moon could inspire you to clean your apartment, schedule a movie night with family or even move to a new place. Listen to your heart and you’ll know what to do. After all, a Cancer thrives in a healthy and happy home, so start making your shell that much cozier.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For September 2022

Libra

Admit it, Libra—you *love* being praised. Even if you’re a more shy and demure type of Libra, you can’t help but value being adored! And on this new moon, you’re on the top of everyone’s minds, because this new moon is lighting a match in your first house of the self. Prepare to look at yourself in the mirror and see something totally brand new. Do something that symbolizes the way your identity is changing and evolving with time and experience. You might not be the same person you were before, but that’s a *good* thing; it means you’ve taken some risks and you’ve opened yourself up to life. And in the end, you’ve become a more powerful and interesting person because of it.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For September 2022

Capricorn

People can’t stop talking about you lately, Capricorn. After all, this new moon is bringing a surge of electricity right to your 10th house of public image, inspiring you to release some life-changing news or enhance your reputation! You have the power to receive some meaningful accolades right now, especially if you’re willing to enlist in a contest or apply to that job right now. Don’t drag your feet on this! Because this new moon is getting the ball rolling in your career sector, you can bet that your determination won’t be in vain. You’re about to climb the next rung of a very important ladder, do don’t look back. Truth be told, you might reach the top a *lot* sooner than expected. You are a driven and disciplined Capricorn, after all.

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For September 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458tLL_0fNSgO8r00

