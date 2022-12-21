The New Moon of December 2022 Will Affect These 4 Zodiac Signs the Most

The lunar cycle is full of ups and downs, but every part of the process is important. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs affected by the new moon , you know that beginnings can feel just as intimidating as endings often feel bittersweet. If you’re currently staring at a long road ahead, know that it always seems impossible to reach the finish line when you haven’t even taken your first step!

The most climactic moments of the lunar cycle to happen at two different moments: the new moon and the full moon . While the latter is intense and dramatic, the former is a more subtle experience, but that doesn’t make it any less powerful. In fact, the new moon is what launches the whole experience, as it represents the beginning of a new chapter . The themes and situations that tend to pop up during a new moon are often incredibly meaningful, revealing opportunities ripe for the taking. And if you make a point to start a project or commit to a new relationship during a new moon, it will have *that* much more potential to succeed!

Taking place on December 23 at 5:16 a.m. ET, the upcoming new moon takes place in ambitious, hardworking and supportive Capricorn, shining a light on the unique way you overcome challenges and provide for the people you care about. Ruled by Saturn—planet of karma, boundaries and discipline —this new moon wants you to take accountability and responsibility for the state of your life. Capricorn is a zodiac sign that wants you to become your best self, which is why it refuses to sugarcoat the truth when you’re making mistakes. Although this new moon may feel like a reality check, it’s also giving you the tools to achieve greatness.

Squaring off with Jupiter in motivating and impulsive Aries, this new moon is charged with powerful energy. Use it to make magic happen! However, as this new moon also squares off with Neptune—planet of dreams and illusions —your overactive imagination may blur the lines between fiction and reality. Make sure to stay grounded and take your emotions with a grain of salt. Chances are, there’s important information you’re not considering. With that being said, you should allow your dreams to run wild under this new moon, because it’s showing you all the many possibilities that could unfold during 2023!

If your sun sign , moon sign or—most importantly—your rising sign falls under any of the following zodiac signs, the upcoming new moon in Libra could signify a meaningful turning point in your relationships. Here’s why:

These Zodiac Signs Will Feel The New Moon The Most

Aries

People can’t stop talking about you lately, Aries. After all, this new moon is bringing a surge of electricity right to your 10th house of public image, inspiring you to release some life-changing news or enhance your reputation! You have the power to receive some meaningful accolades right now, especially if you’re willing to enlist in a contest or apply to that job right now. Don’t drag your feet on this! Because this new moon is getting the ball rolling in your career sector, you can bet that your determination won’t be in vain. You’re about to climb the next rung of a very important ladder, do don’t look back. Truth be told, you might reach the top a *lot* sooner than expected. You are a driven and motivated Aries, after all.

Cancer

Your relationships are taking a turn, Cancer. As this new moon initiates a new understanding of give and take, you’re feeling motivated to make your partnerships that much more meaningful! Sifting through the truth of your seventh house of lovers, friendships and even enemies, you’re coming to terms with who the main players in your life are and the roles that each of them play. You’re also taking a closer look at how you contribute to your relationships and the influence you have over them. Dig into the dynamics you share with others, because it could lead to some very telling revelations, especially when it comes to who you want to spend this chapter with next, moon child.

Libra

This new moon is hitting you close to home, right where you’re most vulnerable. Taking place in your fourth house of domestic affairs and personal matters, this new moon is shining a light on everything that happens behind closed-doors, safe from prying eyes. And if you don’t have a corner of the world that feels safe, protected and most of all, welcoming, then you might want to think about where you’re choosing to plant your roots, Virgo! This new moon could inspire you to clean your apartment, schedule a movie night with family or even move to a new place. Listen to your heart and you’ll know what to do. After all, a Libra thrives in a beautiful, organized and peaceful home, so start making your sacred space that much cozier.

Capricorn

Admit it, Capricorn—you *love* being praised. Even if you’re a more shy and low-key type of Capricorn, you can’t help but value being appreciated! And on this new moon, you’re on the top of everyone’s minds, because this new moon is lighting a match in your first house of the self. Prepare to look at yourself in the mirror and see something totally brand new. Do something that symbolizes the way your identity is changing and evolving with time and experience. You might not be the same person you were before, but that’s a *good* thing; it means you’ve taken some risks and you’ve opened yourself up to life. And in the end, you’ve become a more powerful and interesting person because of it.

