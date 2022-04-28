ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No arrests after three gun violence incidents within days

 2 days ago
PORTLAND, Maine — A shooting on April 24 in Bangor. A fatal shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in Portland on April 26. A gunshot wound to a woman in Lewiston the morning of April 28. All of these gun violence incidents occurred within...

Bob Frankl
2d ago

it wasn't like this 10 years ago...what changed?and the governor wants denser housing?is she nuts or building a fence around her house too?

