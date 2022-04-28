ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland animal shelter overwhelmed as more strays brought in from across city

By Roosevelt Leftwich
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rUXW_0fNSg2o800

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Instead of being in the regular kennel at the Cleveland animal shelter on Detroit Avenue, some of the dogs are being housed in conference rooms because space is so tight.

In the past few days, Cleveland Animal Control has taken a big pack of strays from all over the city.

“Since Sunday, since the past three days or so, we’ve had about 50 dogs come in as strays which is a lot for us and we’ve already been full. It’s a busy time of year. Some of those dogs, a handful have been reunited with their owners or we’ve found other locations that can take them, but most of those dogs are still here,” Adoption Coordinator Izzy Esler said.

Student loan forgiveness: Don’t expect $50K in relief, says Biden

The kennel can comfortably hold roughly between 70 and 100 dogs. Right now, they have about 150 that need to be cared for.

What’s compounding the problem is that the number of people looking to adopt has slowed.

“Coming out of COVID, a lot of fewer people are looking to adopt. They’ve gone back to work, they’re catching up on vacations, they need to take kids going back to school. A little change in consistency of schedules where people had a little more time at home.” Esler said.

The shelter says that their staff and corps of volunteers have really helped meet the challenge of caring for and feeding such a large number of dogs.

But the numbers really need to start going down. There are plenty of dogs up for adoption and there are also probably plenty of owners who are looking for their lost best friend

“Even if your dog gets out, call daily, visit daily, do whatever you have to do. Check our website constantly because we get new dogs arriving anytime of the day.” Esler said.

Cleveland football team honored for saving man from house fire

Esler says the large number of strays also shows the need for getting a dog microchipped. It is the easiest way to get your dog back if they turn up missing.

It’s a small cost to save a big headache and to make sure your friend gets back home again.

The shelter is holding a drop-in adoption event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at at their location on Detroit Avenue.

You can find more information here or the City Dogs Cleveland Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 3

Related
WLWT 5

5 puppies dumped in ditch in Clinton County now up for adoption

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Five puppies who were recently dumped in a ditch in Clinton County are now up for adoption. The Clinton County Humane Society gave the puppies a bath and some good food after they were rescued. Staff members at the humane society say all five puppies have been really sweet.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Volunteers#Strays#Dog#Cleveland Animal Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Found: Damon Williams

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Damon Williams is 25 years old. He was reported missing in Cleveland on April 2, but was reported found on April 27.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

7-month-old shot, killed in Ohio

TOLEDO (WJW) — A seven-month-old baby was killed after shots were fired into a vehicle being driven by her father Wednesday. According to Toledo Police reports, Desire Hughes was with her father, Jeremiah Hughes, 20, when occupants in another vehicle fired shots at their car. Desire Hughes was taken to the hospital but died as […]
TOLEDO, OH
pethelpful.com

What Is a Sploot and Why Do Dogs and Cats Do It?

Sam volunteers at her local animal shelter and is a parent to two poodles named Bo and Derek and a cat named Crumbs. In case you haven't been on the internet, splooting (a.k.a. frogging) is when a dog or cat lies flat on their belly with their hind legs stretched out straight behind them rather than tucked in beneath their torso. There is something inherently funny and adorable about this posture, so it is no wonder videos and photos of pets splooting have become a social media craze.
PETS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy