gesture as object

Industrial flues aren’t exactly a design feature most of the time. Rising up into the sky and emitting plumes of steam and gases, they’re more often associated with pollution than beauty. But the new “Tower of Light” by architecture firm Tonkin Liu breaks from those assumptions in more ways than one, enclosing the flues for a new low-carbon energy center within a decorative 131-foot-tall tower. Located in the city center of Manchester, England, the Tower of Light is made of laser-cut sheets of steel that grow more perforated as they stretch upward, achieving an effect that’s both futuristic and ethereal.

U.K. ・ 6 DAYS AGO