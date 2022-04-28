ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver closes La Alma Park after 63-year-old man shot, killed

By Blair Miller
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ypQaU_0fNSd5UW00

DENVER – Denver Parks and Recreation closed La Alma Park and La Alma Recreation Center Thursday after a man whom police said was trying to break up a fight was shot and killed there Wednesday evening.

Cyndi Karvaski, a spokesperson for Denver Parks and Recreation, also cited other recent violence in the area as reason to close the park and rec center but did not provide specifics. She said the closure would be temporary and that both would reopen once they are "safe for everyone to use."

"The number one priority of Denver Parks and Recreation is the safety and well-being of our visitors and employees,” Karvaski said in an email. “DPR is coordinating with the Denver Police Department and other city agencies to increase our efforts in keeping our parks and recreation centers safe.”

The Denver Post first reported news of the park and rec center’s closures Thursday.

The closures come a day after a 63-year-old man was shot while trying to break up a fight, according to the Denver Police Department, at West 13 th Avenue and North Osage Street, where the park is located. The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The 63-year-old man, whom a family member identified Thursday as Gary Arellano, died after being taken to a hospital following the shooting, according to police. His identity has not yet been released by the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Denver police said Thursday they had arrested Trahavonie Deshawd Smith, 24, for investigation of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Arellano’s family members said they planned to honor him with a balloon release Thursday evening.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Comments / 6

Related
KXRM

Man shot in the head early Saturday morning in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head early Saturday morning. According to Pueblo police, officers were sent to E 11th Street and N Reading Avenue, which is close to Baca Elementary School, around 12:47 a.m. Saturday after someone heard gunshots near an alley and saw cars leaving the […]
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

Woman found dead in stairwell, suspect arrested

DENVER — A 19-year-old woman was found dead Saturday in a stairwell of the YMCA at East 16th Avenue and North Broadway, and a suspect has been arrested, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. Officers responded to the building at 8:15 a.m. April 23 on a report of a...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Denver Police#Murder#Violent Crime#La Alma Park#La Alma Recreation Center#Dpr#The Denver Post
KXRM

CSPD still searching for answers after finding woman dead inside a motel

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs police continue searching for answers 34 years after a woman was found dead inside a local motel. On April 14, 1988, 29-year-old Carolyn June O’Kelley, nicknamed Dodee, was found dead inside a motel on S. Nevada Avenue. The investigation revealed that O’Kelley was likely stabbed to death. Investigators also believe […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

Bones found near Colorado campground identified as human, scattered intentionally

The Saguache County Sheriff's Office has released an update to a case involving charred bones found near North Crestone Campground on April 25. On the afternoon of April 27, it was announced that the bones have since been identified as human, determined to be scattered intentionally in the area by family members that were unable to access a trailhead they intended to reach due to a seasonal road closure.
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

1 parent arrested, 1 at large after death of 3-year-old from gunshot wound

DENVER — Denver police have arrested one parent and are still looking for the other in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy from a gunshot wound. According to the Denver Police Department (DPD), the boy was taken in a private vehicle to a hospital after sustaining a self-inflicted, accidental gunshot wound on the evening of April 17. He died five days later.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Evans Police Officers Involved In Deadly Shooting

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police officers in Evans were involved in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of 37th Street and 35th Avenue. Investigators say they first responded to a call at a home on 37th Street for a suspicious person who was reportedly armed. When officers arrived, they found the suspect armed who reportedly refused to cooperate with them. Officers deployed less lethal munitions, but were not successful in getting the suspect to surrender. They say the unidentified person was then shot by a single police officer. That suspect died at the hospital. Update | There is no longer a threat. Traffic has full access to the intersection and it is safe to re-enter the area. https://t.co/mkFJhMEdlH — EvansPD (@evans_pd) April 26, 2022 Police say there is no longer a threat and the public could access the area. No officers were hurt.
EVANS, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy