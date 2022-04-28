ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gamenight: Sabres, Bruins scoreless

By Kyle Powell
WGR550
WGR550
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EM7P_0fNScOHh00

It's the final road game of the 2021-22 season for the Buffalo Sabres, and they find themselves nestled inside TD Garden taking on the Boston Bruins. The blue and gold are also riding a four-game win streak.

Check back throughout the night for updates.

GAME SUMMARY

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:
1.)
2.)
3.)

What's Next:
The blue and gold put a wrap on the 2021-22 campaign tomorrow night when they host the Chicago Blackhawks. It will also be the final call for Sabres legendary broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, who will be riding off into the retirement sunset following the contest. Puck drop inside KeyBank Center is set for 7 p.m. EST, and pregame with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog starts at 6 p.m. EST.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Buffalo Sabres prospect Jack Quinn wins AHL Rookie of the Year

Perhaps more than any other prospect in hockey, Buffalo Sabres first-rounder Jack Quinn’s stock skyrocketed over the course of this 2021-22 season, and that is in large part due to his performance in the AHL with the Rochester Americans. As a result, the coaches, players and members of the media in the AHL have selected Quinn as the 2021-22 AHL Rookie of the Year.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Mittelstadt's OT goal leads Sabres past Blackhawks, 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Sabres skunked in Boston

The final road game of the 2021-22 season was a clunker for the Buffalo Sabres, as they were dropped in 5-0 shutout fashion by the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Boston, MA
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Close Out Season in Buffalo

Chicago set to play 82nd and final game of the year Friday night. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN 720 AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks and Sabres will close out their respective seasons on Friday night in Buffalo as each looks to enter the offseason on a winning note.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Chicago after shootout victory

LINE: Sabres -130, Blackhawks +110; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Buffalo Sabres after the Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 in a shootout. The Sabres are 16-18-6 on their home ice. Buffalo has scored 47 power-play goals, converting on 21.5% of chances. The Blackhawks are 14-21-5 on the road....
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Jeanneret
NHL

'They are my brothers' | How the Sabres formed a tight bond in 2021-22

Notes from Day 2 of exit interviews at KeyBank Center. Kyle Okposo sees the young group of players currently occupying the Buffalo Sabres dressing room and is reminded of his days on Long Island. Okposo joined a last-place Islanders team as a 19-year-old in 2007-08. Other young players followed in...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Buffalo Sabres#The Boston Bruins#Summary Losi#The Chicago Blackhawks#Keybank Center
FOX Sports

Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto. The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Sabres goalie Subban sings national anthem before game, crushes

Veteran player brings the house down with unbelievable version of 'Star-Spangled Banner'. Prior to the Sabres matchup against the Blackhawks tonight, Sabres goaltender, Malcolm Subban sang the National Anthem for the crowd in Buffalo. 01:30 •. Malcolm Subban went from blocking shots to belting lyrics. The Buffalo Sabres goalie sang...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

3 Hurricanes Storylines to Follow in First Round Matchup With Bruins

The 2022 NHL postseason is upon us. For the Carolina Hurricanes, after finishing off the best regular season in franchise history and beating out the record the Stanley Cup-winning 2006 team put up, the time is now to take the step from a good, consistent playoff team to a true contender. They have the star power, the depth, the postseason experience, and the goaltending to do it, but it’ll all come down to execution.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Yardbarker

NHL Postseason Dissection: Buffalo and Winnipeg Look To Next Year

The NHL postseason is upon us unless you’re the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets What went wrong with this pair?. With just days remaining in the National Hockey League regular season, all of the Stanley Cup playoff spots have been clinched. The race in the Eastern Conference has pretty much been over since the All-Star break, while the final spots in the Western Conference ended on Wednesday with Dallas eliminating the Vegas Golden Knights.
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
704
Followers
3K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy