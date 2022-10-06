Amsterdam: release date, reviews, cast and everything we know about the David O. Russell movie

David O. Russell is back with a brand new movie in 2022 called Amsterdam . The Oscar-nominated filmmaker hasn’t had a new movie since 2015’s Joy , but he still knows how to put together a cast as Amsterdam is as star-studded as any of his previous outings.

The first big details for Amsterdam came about from the CinemaCon 2022 convention, so here is everything we know about this latest movie from David O. Russell.

Amsterdam releases on October 7 in both the US and the UK. The movie is playing exclusively in movie theaters as of its release.

This is David O. Russell's first movie in about seven years, as his last movie, Joy , was released around Christmas in 2015.

How long is Amsterdam?

Amsterdam has a runtime of two hours and 14 minutes.

What is Amsterdam rated?

Amsterdam is rated R in the US and 15 in the UK for "brief violence and bloody images."

Amsterdam reviews — what the critics are saying

Amsterdam has not been overly well received by critics. The movie, as of October 6, has a 30% on Rotten Tomatoes , though it fares a bit better on another review aggregator site, Metacritic , where is has a 48 (aka, average). Still, the basics seem to be that the A-list cast of the movie is not enough to raise the overall end product.

Who is in the Amsterdam cast?

The last few David O. Russell movies have featured incredible ensembles of A-list talent. Amsterdam will be no different and can stack up with just about any of the director’s previous group of actors.

The main trio for the movie appear to be Christian Bale (who worked with Russell on The Fighter and American Hustle ), Margot Robbie ( The Suicide Squad , Barbie ) and John David Washington ( Tenet , BlackKklansman ), both of whom are working with Russell for the first time. Other cast members include Rami Malek ( No Time to Die ), Zoe Saldana ( Avatar: The Way of Water ), Chris Rock ( Fargo , Madagascar ), Anya Taylor-Joy ( The Northman ), Timothy Olyphant ( Justified , The Book of Boba Fett ), Andrea Riseborough ( Birdman , The Electrical Life of Louis Wain ), Michael Shannon ( Nine Perfect Strangers), Matthias Schoenarts ( The Old Guard ), Mike Myers ( Shrek , The Pentaverate ), Alessandro Nivola ( The Many Saints of Newark ), Taylor Swift and Robert De Niro.

A couple of names are absent from that list, notably Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper. Lawrence and Cooper starred in the last three Russell movies ( Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and Joy ). But there are a lot of enticing new additions to make up for the pair.

What is the Amsterdam plot?

Amsterdam is set during the early part of the 20th century and revolves around Bale, Robbie and Washington’s characters. According to the trailer footage shown at CinemaCon, the story is somewhat based on real events, much like Russell's previous movie, American Hustle .

Here is the synopsis as provided by IMDb :

"Set in the '30s, it follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history."

Is there an Amsterdam trailer?

The trailer for Amsterdam is here and the movie's incredible ensemble is on full display. While the movie touches on the relationship between Bale, Robbie and Washington's characters and the murder plot that the story centers around, nearly every big name in this cast gets a moment. Give the Amsterdam trailer a watch below.

Here's another Amsterdam trailer that once again shows off its impressive ensemble with a taste of some of the movie's humor as well.

Who is David O. Russell?

As we’ve touched upon already, David O. Russell is an Oscar-nominated writer/director that was on a pretty good hot streak in the early and mid 2010s. But he didn’t just pop out of nowhere. Russell has been making movies since the ‘90s.

Russell’s list of feature directing credits include Spanking the Monkey , Flirting With Disaster , Three Kings , I Heart Huckabees , The Fighter , Silver Linings Playbook , American Hustle and Joy . He also directed the movie Accidental Love , but under the alias Stephen Greene.