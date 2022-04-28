ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Soldier returns to Sterling Heights to surprise 8 siblings

By Kimberly Craig
 2 days ago
It was a very special day for United States Army Specialist Trinity O'Brien, a graduate of Henry Ford II High School in Sterling Heights.

The 20-year-old soldier, who is set to get married next month, had flown home from where she is stationed in Germany so she could surprise her eight siblings at three different Utica Community Schools.

Click on the video to see SPC O'Brien in the surprise reunions that made for a day of smiles, long hugs, and some tears.

