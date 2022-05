EUGENE, Ore. - Oregon22 has released the final athlete feature in its Next Stop Oregon campaign, this time featuring U.S. women's marathon runner Sara Hall. Hall set an American record in January at the Houston Half Marathon. She ranks third on the all-time U.S. women's marathon list. The World Athletics Championships is the first time she will represent the U.S. in a senior global outdoor track and field championships.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO