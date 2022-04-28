Locals and tourists on high alert after Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday’s shooting on Beale Street has both locals and tourists on high alert. It may have some people questioning whether they’ll be safe visiting the landmark.

“Uncomfortable, nervous, worried, where are the cops at?” said Hannah Watson of Memphis.

BEALE STREET SHOOTING Police said this man, pictured in a red jacket and blue jeans, shot a man several times on Beale Street around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, April 28. (Memphis Police Department)

Thursday morning, just after 1 a.m., gunshots rang out on Beale Street, sending one person to the hospital.

“I’m not totally surprised. Things have been getting more violent around the country,” said Jim McLaughlin and Lauren Lichy who are visiting Memphis from New Jersey.

They said their heads are on a swivel after this shooting.

“I’ll still come out. Just be more alert. Use caution. It’s a beautiful city,” said Lichy.

But, not everyone agrees. Hannah Watson, who lives Downtown, said that once the clock strikes 10:30 p.m., she’s not leaving her home.

“You don’t want to be out with that going on. And, it didn’t always use to be that way,” said Watson.

And, this isn’t a one-off thing. A few weeks ago, there was a shooting that killed a man and hurt two others on Beale Street around 2:30 a.m.

“Cut it out. You wouldn’t want that to be your brother, sister, mom, auntie. Just stop it. People come Downtown to enjoy themselves,” said Watson.

We don’t generally hear about violence on Beale during the day. Some people said that, once the sun is down, they stay clear of the area.

“Most of the violent stuff happens at night. There’s nothing to be done about it, to be honest, because it’s a crime of passion, crime of opportunity,” said Crime Analyst Bennie Cobb.

Both shootings happened after midnight. Cobb, a retired Shelby County Sheriff’s Office captain, said guns and liquor don’t mix.

“Any time that person adds alcohol or has been drinking, a group of people have been drinking, and you add a gun to the situation, that’s a recipe for disaster,” said Cobb.

Cobb said that while it may be safer to visit Beale Street during the day, there’s always the potential to become the victim of a crime.

“Crime is going to be there. Crime is going to happen. We just have to change the mentality of the people committing the crime " said Cobb.

