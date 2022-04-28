ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Locals and tourists on high alert after Beale Street shooting

By Dominique Dillon, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday’s shooting on Beale Street has both locals and tourists on high alert. It may have some people questioning whether they’ll be safe visiting the landmark.

“Uncomfortable, nervous, worried, where are the cops at?” said Hannah Watson of Memphis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16IE97_0fNSag3500
BEALE STREET SHOOTING Police said this man, pictured in a red jacket and blue jeans, shot a man several times on Beale Street around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, April 28. (Memphis Police Department)

Thursday morning, just after 1 a.m., gunshots rang out on Beale Street, sending one person to the hospital.

“I’m not totally surprised. Things have been getting more violent around the country,” said Jim McLaughlin and Lauren Lichy who are visiting Memphis from New Jersey.

They said their heads are on a swivel after this shooting.

“I’ll still come out. Just be more alert. Use caution. It’s a beautiful city,” said Lichy.

But, not everyone agrees. Hannah Watson, who lives Downtown, said that once the clock strikes 10:30 p.m., she’s not leaving her home.

“You don’t want to be out with that going on. And, it didn’t always use to be that way,” said Watson.

And, this isn’t a one-off thing. A few weeks ago, there was a shooting that killed a man and hurt two others on Beale Street around 2:30 a.m.

“Cut it out. You wouldn’t want that to be your brother, sister, mom, auntie. Just stop it. People come Downtown to enjoy themselves,” said Watson.

We don’t generally hear about violence on Beale during the day. Some people said that, once the sun is down, they stay clear of the area.

“Most of the violent stuff happens at night. There’s nothing to be done about it, to be honest, because it’s a crime of passion, crime of opportunity,” said Crime Analyst Bennie Cobb.

Both shootings happened after midnight. Cobb, a retired Shelby County Sheriff’s Office captain, said guns and liquor don’t mix.

“Any time that person adds alcohol or has been drinking, a group of people have been drinking, and you add a gun to the situation, that’s a recipe for disaster,” said Cobb.

Cobb said that while it may be safer to visit Beale Street during the day, there’s always the potential to become the victim of a crime.

“Crime is going to be there. Crime is going to happen. We just have to change the mentality of the people committing the crime " said Cobb.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Related
WREG

Mom and son dead, 3 others injured in North Memphis stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her son are dead after police say a stabbing happened overnight in the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue in North Memphis Saturday. Officers found five people, including a child, stabbed when they arrived around 12:40 a.m. MPD initially said there were four people involved but later upgraded the total […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged with putting hit on maintenance man; 1 shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot after a woman facilitated a hit on her maintenance man at a North Memphis apartment complex, police said. Memphis police say on April 21 a man was shot at an apartment complex on Decatur Street and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police say his neighbor, 29-year-old […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Memphis police blame TN gun laws after Beale shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are again taking aim at Tennessee’s gun laws after a downtown shooting they say involved a stolen gun. One person was critically injured early Thursday in a shooting on Beale Street, the second recent shooting in the entertainment district. Two people involved have been charged with unlawful possession of firearms, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Police: Mississippi teens catch ride with man they didn’t realize was on way to burglarizing apartment

Police have arrested a Natchez man who reportedly burglarized an apartment and brought two juveniles along for the ride. Natchez Police responded to the burglary at Greystone Place Apartments just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday and found 19-year-old Lawarren Browder inside the apartment with two juveniles, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old. Their names were not released.
NATCHEZ, MS
WREG

MS man charged with rape in Dollar General kidnapping

UPDATE: Woman tells her story after alleged kidnapper arrested MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with rape and sexual battery after an investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi. Anthony Sisk has been charged after two victims, a mother and son, were allegedly kidnapped from a Marshall County Dollar General and […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Beale Street#Guns#Violent Crime
KWTX

Neighbors rattled after large party at Tennessee home

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge party at an Airbnb has shaken up people in a Robertson County neighborhood after they said it got out of hand. Neighbors saw hundreds of people at a pool partying at an Airbnb in White House until a fight broke out and someone shot off a gun.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

‘Why did you shoot him:’ Man admits to killing victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quintinus Paige is facing second-degree murder charges after admitting to shooting a man in the head in a Hickory Hill apartment. Police responded to a shots fired call on April 4 around 11 p.m. and found a man, Darrius Vance, unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after trying to kidnap 3-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man is facing a serious charge after police say he tried to kidnap a 3-year-old girl Wednesday night. Investigators say James Lewis tried to take the child while she was playing with her 6-year-old friend outside her apartment in the 600 block of Avant Lane after 7 p.m. Investigators said Lewis, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Covington Police: Wife shot husband, turned herself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington woman is behind bars after police said she shot her husband during an argument. Investigators identified Joselyn Yates as the accused shooter. She allegedly shot her husband twice. Covington Police said officers responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 1200 block of S. College Street around 2:20 p.m. Neighbors told […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Woman steals nearly $1K worth of purses, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a woman who they say grabbed purses off a store shelf and ran out of the business. Officers responded to the shoplifting call on April 6 just before 7 p.m. Police say the suspect walked into TJ Maxx on Summer Avenue, grabbed multiple purses, and left the store […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot, runs away after texting argument, fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after officers say he shot a man in 2020 after agreeing in a text message to fight him. The victim told officers that he and a man he knew named “King Kush Jackson” were arguing with each other through text messages. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
99K+
Followers
100K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy