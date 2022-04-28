ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 children sent to hospital in separate near-drowning incidents

PHOENIX — Two children were transported to hospitals after separate near-drowning incidents Thursday morning. In one incident, an 8-month-old boy inhaled water while at a swim school class in the Pecan Creek neighborhood in San Tan Valley,...

