ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Carson, CO

Javelin missiles test fired by 2SBCT at Fort Carson

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dxrj7_0fNSZvvr00

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team (2SBCT), 4th Infantry Division, fired twelve Javelin missiles during a test fire on a Fort Carson training range on Thursday.

Soldiers fired the missiles using the Common Remotely Operated Weapon System-Javelin (CROWS-J) mounted on the top of M1126 Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lmac_0fNSZvvr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZYwP_0fNSZvvr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CsCaB_0fNSZvvr00

Javelin missiles provide critical anti-armor capabilities for the team. 2SBCT soldiers used the CROWS-J to lock onto enemy armor threats from above where armor is typically weakest. The team was the first in the country to shoot these missiles.

“The CROWS-J missile system gives us enhanced anti-armor capabilities and demonstrates that the Mountain Warrior Brigade is the most agile, modern, and lethal ground force in the U.S. Army,” said Maj. Jason Elmore, 2SBCT Public Affairs Officer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

UPDATE: Fires continue burning on Fort Carson

UPDATE (4/29 4:10 p.m.): Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Personnel and several local firefighting agencies continue to battle the wildland fire. The department says that approximately 1,300 acres have been impacted. Smoke will continue to be visible, especially along Highway 115. No buildings or personnel are threatened at this time. The cause of the fire […]
FORT CARSON, CO
KXRM

AFA celebrates first Space Force Professor

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Air Force Academy will celebrate its first Space Force permanent professor, Air Force Col. Luke Sauter, on April 29. In a press release, AFA announced the permanent transfer of the astronautics department head. “It has been an incredible point of pride for our entire Astronautics Department to play a role in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Air Force B-1 bomber catches fire – 2 hurt

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber caught fire while on the flight line at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas on Wednesday night and the incident was caught on camera. Two people were injured during the incident. Footage of the incident was first shared to the Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Carson, CO
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Fort Carson, CO
Sports
Fort Carson, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Cars
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Government
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. Army soldier killed

A soldier from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, was killed on Monday in a car accident that left two other soldiers injured. According to a news release on Tuesday from the 7th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office, U.S. Army PFC Joseph Alejandro Marquez, 20, was killed in a “single vehicle incident” during a training exercise at Yakima Training Center.
DOVER, DE
The Associated Press

US Army Chinook helicopters help set up base camp on Denali

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — Those wishing to climb North America’s tallest peak got a leg up this week from the U.S. Army. Aviators from B Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright flew two bus-sized CH-47F Chinook helicopters Wednesday to continue the decades-old tradition of helping set up base camp on Denali, a 20,310-foot (6,190 meters) mountain located about 240 miles (386 kilometers) north of Anchorage.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Photos: Army announces new weapons to replace M4, M249

The U.S. Army has chosen Sig Sauer, Inc to produce its Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW), which will replace its M4/M4A1 service rifle and M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW). On Tuesday, the Army announced the decision to go with the Sig Sauer designs after a 27-month selection process that saw the arms company’s design compete against designs submitted by Textron Systems and General Dynamic. Sig Sauer will now produce what is being called the XM5 to replace its M4 service, and the XM250 to replace its M249 squad-level light machine gun.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javelin#Missiles#4th Infantry Division#The U S Army#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
MilitaryTimes

The Army’s NGSW program aimed for the wrong standards

The Next Generation Squad Weapons program has been decided, Sig the victor. Ultimately the conventionally minded program selected the most conventional submission, an up-chambered ‘next-generation’ M4. Hundreds of millions of R&D dollars well-spent, the U.S. Army feels. But is it that simple?. The NGSW program all-told betrays the...
MILITARY
KXRM

Autopsy identifies remains of missing man

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Coroner’s Office has identified the human remains of 50-year-old Bobby Stringer. On April 19, deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office were notified of the discovery of human remains by Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rangers conducting raptor counts in Phantom Canyon. Recovery operations in the area of […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
Daily Mail

Biden sends classified 'Ghost' drones similar to tank-busting Switchblades in latest $800million weapons package to Ukraine: Air Force has rapidly developed loitering warhead that flies into targets and explodes

The Pentagon announced that the U.S. is putting a new weapon in Ukraine's arsenal as it pushes back against Russia's relentless attacks: previously classified Phoenix Ghost drones that have been specially tailored for the conflict. Little information was available about the weapons system, which President Joe Biden only referenced briefly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

22 Air Force Academy cadets kicked out for cheating

The U.S. Air Force Academy kicked out 22 of its cadets last week after they were reportedly caught cheating. According to Air Force Magazine, Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark informed the academy’s Board of Visitors of the expulsions on Wednesday. In addition to the 22 cadets who have been kicked out of the academy, another 210 had been placed on probation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Here’s the new name of the US Air Force’s next-gen nuke

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has dubbed its next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile the LGM-35A Sentinel. The official name for the United States’ next nuclear missile, which until now has been referred to as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, was announced by the service Tuesday. The Sentinel is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KXRM

KXRM

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy