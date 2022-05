VIRUS CAN ‘COME BACK TO HAUNT US’ — Accra, GHANA — Many Western governments are relaxing public health guidelines like mask mandates and dropping Covid-19 financing from budgets. But here in Ghana and elsewhere in Africa, officials are still trying to ramp up primary vaccinations. And the differing strategies are muddling the direction of the global health community’s fight and have led to tensions with leaders who emphasize the virus still poses a threat.

