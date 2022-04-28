ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawley, TX

Abilene Gives: Hawley Wildlife Rehab Center educates & rehabilitates

By Tyler Henderson
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6DCO_0fNSXBqD00

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – What do a nurse, insurance advocate and skunk have in common? Surprisingly, a lot. The small group teamed together in 2021 to form “The Little Rehab That Could,” and has since been renamed and grown to great heights. But the rehab center for animals says it needs your help.

It was Summer 2021 when Jennifer Kleinpeter, full-time nurse, was first introduced. She started a small wildlife rehabilitation center in her garage.

Not even a year later, what was once known as “The Little Rehab That Could,” Big Country Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is booming. With more than 2,000 likes on Facebook and thousands of views on Tik Tok , Kleinpeter’s dream of running a successful wildlife rehab quickly became her reality.

Hawley nurse taking care of more than human patients

“If we weren’t here, they [animals] would be left to die a miserable death on the side of the road, or they would be picked up and euthanized,” Kleinpeter said.

Executive Director Jennifer Kleinpeter moved to the Big Country from Alabama in 2019, taking a job with Hendrick Medical Center in the Critical Care Unit. She said humans and animals are very similar in their recoveries from traumatic injuries. Using her medical background and knowledge, she has been able to provide the special care animals require.

As Big Country Wildlife Rehab grew, Kleinpeter needed help in growing her board and volunteer staff, to better care for the amount of animals they receive on a weekly basis.

Vice President Jan Sanchez had always had an affinity for wildlife, and is in the process of rehabbing 12 orphaned baby opossums. Much like Kleinpeter, Sanchez has been using her background working with people and translating that to wildlife.

Sanchez used to work in insurance, advocating for trauma victims. She said her passion for wanting to restore someone’s life to normal, and give them hope again, easily translated to working with injured or orphaned animals.

Abilene Gives: Local non profit geared towards raising up young men hopes to expand

“It’s the same calling I always had,” Sanchez said. “Now, instead of people, they’re smaller and furrier.”

Kleinpeter, Sanchez and their whole team said they believe through Big Country Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, they will be able to give these animals the best fighting chance back in the wild.

However, Big Country Wildlife Rehabilitation Center not only specializes in rehabbing orphaned or injured wildlife, but also has expanded its outreach as a form of community education.

Most animals would take to their release. But one special skunk named Ruby, that wasn’t quite the case. Ruby has since become the face of the nonprofit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aIzNU_0fNSXBqD00
Big Country Wildlife Rehabilitation Center’s skunk, Ruby. Apr. 2022

Ruby was orphaned at three weeks old and has been with Jennifer since day one. While they tried to get her acclimated with other wild skunks, Ruby was just not fitting in, meaning she would be unable to fend for herself in the wild.

Now, at just past one year old, Ruby has officially been recognized and registered with Texas Parks and Wildlife as an “educational display.” That means she is able to be taken to schools, businesses and other functions as an ambassador for their rehabilitation center and an educational animal.

Kleinpeter said Ruby’s title has changed over the year, and is able to still have a great quality of life and remind people of the Big Country of the importance of it’s skunks, possums, raccoons and other creatures.

Taking care of the dozens of skunks, possums, foxes, rabbits and squirrels can become a costly endeavor for the local non-profit, according to Kleinpeter.

Abilene Gives: Abilene biking group sets goal to help children experiencing abuse

The Hawley 501c3 puts all the money back into rehabbing the wildlife. Using those funds and getting them vaccinated for rabies, parvo and distemper, as well as giving them quality shelter before they are released.

Between the medications and treatment methods needed to care for their animals and supplying food, Big Country Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is asking for the community’s support during Abilene Gives in 2022.

Kleinpeter noted a few needs Big Country Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is looking to fulfill through Abilene Gives are purchasing special formula to feed the weeks old animals, money to purchase incubators and neonates, vaccinations and emergency equipment for their patients in critical condition.

Visit Big Country Wildlife Rehabilitation’s profile on Abilene Gives to learn more and make a donation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

4 killed in Oklahoma church van crash

WATTS, Okla. — A quadruple fatality accident involving an Oklahoma private church school van remains under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Friday. The accident happened Thursday before 6 PM. on US 59 at Bakery Feed Mill Road in Watts. The condition of both drivers is also under investigation, the patrol reported. Larry Valentine, 61, […]
WATTS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Abilene, TX
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Hawley, TX
Abilene, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Abilene, TX
State
Alabama State
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
BOERNE, TX
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Rehabilitation#Community Education#Rehab#Ktab#The Big Country#Hendrick Medical Center#The Critical Care Unit
KXAN

At 12 years old, this Austin kid is headed to college

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 12 years old, Deep Hayer is already gearing up for college at Austin Community College. “His understanding of life was much more mature than his peers,” said Rosie Hayer, his mother. At a young age, Deep’s parents noticed his maturity and his love for learning. In the first grade, he was reading […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

2-year-old escapes from Lubbock daycare

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock mother is asking questions Wednesday after her 2-year-old child escaped a daycare. Kailey Vasquez, mother of 2-year old Kielan Williams, said her child was at recess at Teacher’s Touch Daycare in the 5200 block of 75th Street when he escaped the property. Kielan then wandered into a surrounding neighborhood where […]
LUBBOCK, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

Texas hospital to shut down

Services offered at Cleveland (Texas) Emergency Hospital are being consolidated to Texas Emergency Hospital in Cleveland, according to Bluebonnet News. Both hospitals are part of Cleveland, Texas-based Emergency Hospitals Systems. EHS CEO Michael Adkins said Cleveland Emergency Hospital will no longer see emergency room or hospital patients after services are consolidated on April 29, according to the report. Surgical services were already transitioned from Cleveland Emergency Hospital to Texas Emergency Hospital.
CLEVELAND, TX
KXAN

Nearly 400 shark fins found at Texas restaurant, officials say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Game Wardens discovered nearly 400 shark fins at a restaurant in San Antonio. Texas Game Wardens with Bexar County, with the help of a K-9 inspection team, made the discovery at a seafood restaurant, a post by Texas Game Wardens stated. At the restaurant, police found 381 “whole shark […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Texas

As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.
TEXAS STATE
96.5 The Rock

How to Land in Jail in San Angelo: Wierd Texas Laws

Texas has some crazy laws. You won't believe some of the things that are still illegal in San Angelo. Some of these are out-of-date laws that never were formally repealed. In many other cases, one would have to wonder what was going on that caused a deliberative legislative body to enact such a crazy rule. Here are some crazy laws that could still technically get you locked up in San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy