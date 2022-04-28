ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden to leave "The Late Late Show" in 2023

By Zoe Christen Jones
CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Corden is leaving late night. In Thursday night's episode, "The Late Late Show" host said he will officially depart the show at the end of the 2023 season. "This will be my last year hosting the show," Corden told the audience. "When I started this journey, it was always going...

