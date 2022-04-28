Wildfire closes portion of Blue Ridge Parkway in NC

(WSPA) – A portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway in western North Carolina was closed Thursday due to a wildfire in the Pisgah National Forest.

According to the United States Forest Service, the Barnett Branch Fire had burned around 172 acres in rough terrain near the Transylvania County / Haywood County line as of Thursday morning.

The Blue Ridge Parkway was closed between the Pisgah Inn and US-276. The Pisgah Inn will still be accessible from the north, officials said.

Fryingpan Tower, Yellow Gap Road, and multiple trails were also closed due to the fire.

The U.S. Forest Service said the areas will reopen as soon as possible.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

