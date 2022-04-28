ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Brian Sluss found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend, mother of children Monica Moynan

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Sluss found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend, mother of children Monica Moynan. A...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Man attempted to murder his ex-girlfriend's mother; he's sentenced to 40 years in prison

A man from La Plata, Maryland was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday for attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend’s mother back in 2019. Deon Johnson, 26, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for attempted second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary and Failure to comply with Peace Order. Johnson also received 15 years of suspended time and will have supervised probation for five years.
LA PLATA, MD
cbs17

Family speaks out after murder conviction in death of Holly Springs mom

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Just over three years since she disappeared, Monica Moynan’s killer has been found guilty. Brian Sluss was convicted of first-degree murder involving domestic violence on Thursday. Sluss’ sentencing was given immediately after his guilty verdict was handed down. Her family was given the opportunity...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
Oxygen

Suzanne Morphew's Daughters Stand By Father Barry Following Dismissal Of Murder Charges

The daughters of Barry Morphew are standing by his side after murder charges were dismissed in the case of their missing mother. Macy and Mallory Morphew walked hand-in-hand with their father following Tuesday’s decision to dismiss the case, in which Barry Morphew had been charged with the presumed murder of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, as reported by The Gazette. The Morphew daughters, who initially sounded the alarm when they couldn’t get ahold of their mother on Mother's Day 2020, joined their father as he walked from the Fremont County, Colorado courthouse a free man.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Wake County, NC
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Lamb
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX Carolina

Son accused of killing mother

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. A couple is charged with murder after a body was found in Buncombe County. The bond was denied for the third mall shooting suspect in Columbia. Tri-County automotive lab expanding. Updated: 5 hours ago. Tri-County automotive lab expanding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

3 sisters ambush ex over custody dispute; Revenge killing for FB post - TCDPOD

This Week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: A father gets ambushed in a church parking lot by his ex. Three Oklahoma sisters were sentenced to federal prison after being convicted of a failed murder plot they hatched due to a custody dispute. Plus, a man is sentenced to 375 years in prison for the brutal stabbing of two children and the execution-style shooting of a college student in New Jersey. The family was reportedly tied up and tortured for hours — all because of a Facebook post.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
CBS News

"Look at how he maltreated my son": Father outraged after viral video shows police detaining crying 8-year-old boy

The Syracuse Police Department said they are looking into the actions of one of their officers after a viral video showed him detaining a crying 8-year-old boy. The video, which has been viewed thousands of times, shows the crying boy being held from behind by an officer after he was detained for allegedly stealing a bag of chips. The boy was then placed inside a police vehicle.
International Business Times

Florida Woman Who Disappeared During Custody Handover Of Daughter Found Dead In Shallow Grave

A Florida mother who went missing during the custody handover of her 4-year-old daughter was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama, police said. The body of missing Cassie Carli, 37, was found Saturday evening, a week after she went to pick up her daughter Saylor from her ex-boyfriend at a parking lot of a Navarre Beach restaurant, as part of their custody arrangement, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's office Sunday afternoon.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy