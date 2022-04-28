ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Female Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run on Harbor Avenue [Long Beach, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoman Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Pacific Coast Highway. Officers responded to the scene around 11:35 p.m., in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Harbor Avenue after receiving multiple dispatch calls. For reasons unknown, the driver of a westbound 2002 Toyota Avalon hit the woman inside the...

www.laweekly.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

Family of pedestrian killed by car in Huntington Beach believes there's more to the story

Huntington Beach Police said a 25-year-old West Point graduate, who was home to see family, was critically injured on Beach Boulevard last week as he walked in traffic lanes in the early morning hours. His family said that story doesn't make sense. "They just said he was in a car accident. So, we get there, I assume maybe he has some scrapes and bruises, maybe broken bones," said Tammy Broadus. However, her brother Stephen Broadus was much worse off than that. Surgeons at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center did brain surgery on the 25-year-old on Easter to try and save...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
Long Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC News

Juvenile arrested after missing 10-year-old found dead in Wisconsin

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Toyota Avalon
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Army Ranger dies after hit by car; mysterious texts found

Within hours of returning home from military service, an Army Ranger and West Point graduate was hit by a car in Huntington Beach, Calif. He died from his injuries nearly a week later on April 23, but mysterious text messages suggest foul play may have involved, reports revealed this week.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Coyote attacks girl in Huntington Beach: Police

A girl was attacked by a coyote in Huntington Beach Thursday night, the Huntington Beach Police Department announced in a press release. The attack at about 9:45 p.m. took place on the beach, north of the pier, police said. The child, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a local hospital with […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
The Independent

Mummified body found in wall identified as missing Oakland man

A man whose “mummified” remains were found behind a wall at Oakland’s Kaiser Convention Center last month has finally been identified.The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said the man whose body was found on 9 March by a construction worker was Joseph Edward Mejica, 42, of Oakland.Mejica was last seen alive on 22 August 2020 and according to Oakland’s Police Department was a known visitor to homeless camps in the city.A spokesperson for the coroner’s bureau told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that a cause of death for Mejica was still unknown, however. That is despite law enforcement not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA
Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
RIALTO, CA
KTLA

Boy found in homeless encampment along L.A. River; search on for parents

Detectives are looking for the parents of a young boy found in a homeless encampment along the Los Angeles River Thursday. The child was located in a riverbed near the 710 and 105 freeways around 10 a.m., according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The boy possibly goes by the […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy