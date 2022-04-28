ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Educators launch gun safety initiative in St. Louis following multiple child deaths

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — Educators in St. Louis are on a mission to protect young people from gun violence. Forty-four children under the age of 17 have been shot in St. Louis and 5 of them have died since the beginning of 2022, according to data compiled by 5 On Your...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
UPI News

11 charged for trafficking 300 guns from Georgia to Pennsylvania

April 11 (UPI) -- Members of a gun-trafficking ring that transported nearly 300 firearms from Georgia to Pennsylvania, federal officials announced Monday. Eleven defendants led by 25-year-old Fredrick Norman, an Atlanta rapper also known as "Slowkey Fred," were charged with conspiracy to deal firearms without a license and to make a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
thetrace.org

The Suicide Risk of ‘Second-Hand’ Gun Exposure

NEW from THE TRACE: The government is supplying federal agencies with a shooting target that resembles a Black man. Artist Tracy Brown came across the targets after she’d searched online for gun training opportunities. And we learned that the government’s General Services Administration awarded the company that manufactures them certification as an “armament training device,” meaning it sells its rubber dummies to U.S. government agencies in bulk and at a substantial discount. That company, Kistabra, aka Rubber Dummies, secured a federal contract through 2024 worth up to $500,000. “When I first saw it, it made me sick to my stomach,” one police officer says of the design. Brown included a rubber bust of the image for a recent exhibit, “Decommissioning Stage 4,” which opened in downtown Oakland, California, earlier this month. Selin Thomas has that story here.
OAKLAND, CA
96.1 The Eagle

Law Would Force Drunk Drivers To Pay Support For Victim’s Children, Should New York Follow Suit?

A bill moving through Tennessee state legislature that would make drunk drivers pay child support if they cause a crash that kills a parent is getting national attention. According to the USA Today, a bill called 'Bentley's Law' has passed the Tennessee House and State Senate in honor of a mother in Missouri whose son, his fiancée, and their 4-month child were killed by a drunk motorist in April of 2021. This tragic event left two children orphaned, one a 5-year-old and one a 3-year-old.
TENNESSEE STATE
YourErie

Gov. Wolf: State Police ready to implement stricter ghost gun regulations

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf, along with the Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner, on Friday announced that Pennsylvania is ready to implement stricter regulations on ghost guns. In early April, The Hill reported President Biden announced a ban on unlicensed kits to manufacture ghost guns at home. The new rule includes a ban on “buy build shoot” […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJLA

Rideshare driver kidnaps, robs unsuspecting passengers at gunpoint: DC police

WASHINGTON (7News) — Unsuspecting rideshare passengers were kidnapped and robbed overnight Sunday, D.C. police said. The victims got into a vehicle, believing it was a rideshare, in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest, at approximately 12:30 a.m. During the ride, the suspect pulled out a handgun and locked...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut House passes juvenile crime bill

After almost a year of sparring over how to respond to crimes committed by children, Republicans and Democrats in the House passed a bipartisan bill Thursday evening that attempts to hold young people accountable for running afoul of the law. The bill passed 129-17, over the concerns of Republicans who...
CONNECTICUT STATE

