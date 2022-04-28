ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine has suffered serious losses, but not as many as Russia -aide to president

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
April 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine has suffered serious losses in the war with Russia but Moscow's forces have lost many more soldiers, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video posted online.

The aide, Oleksiy Arestovych, said the military situation was difficult but controllable.

Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler

Comments

Average Taxpayer
2d ago

Russia will never lose as much as the Ukrainians. A big part of that country is demolished.

