Ukraine has suffered serious losses, but not as many as Russia -aide to president
April 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine has suffered serious losses in the war with Russia but Moscow's forces have lost many more soldiers, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video posted online.
The aide, Oleksiy Arestovych, said the military situation was difficult but controllable.
Reporting by David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski; Editing by Leslie Adler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Comments / 12