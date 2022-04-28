ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Illinois House Speaker Welch tours Rock Valley College

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lpo3v_0fNSSl6M00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College hosted Illinois Speaker of the House Emmanuel “Chris” Welch on Thursday.

Welch took a tour of the college, including the tech and robot training program, and participated in a panel that included local lawmakers and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.

Welch said what he saw at RVC are good programs, preparing students for the real world.

“Particularly, I was impressed with what was going on over at the OSF Healthcare building,” Welch said. “You’ve got respiratory therapists being trained, EMT’s being trained, future nurses. And here we are, toward the end of the pandemic, all of those are good paying jobs just waiting for someone.”

The President of Rock Valley said the main theme of the visit was that the school is an asset to the local community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Mendoza celebrates third credit upgrade in one year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Illinois received it’s third credit upgrade of the past year, and Democrats are taking a victory lap. The state still has a long way to go before the credit ratings agencies view Illinois as a good example of fiscal stability. Comptroller Susana Mendoza joins Capitol Connection to discuss the latest upgrade, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested in knife attack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carly Chandler, 39, was arrested Sunday after police say she cut another woman with a knife. According to Rockford Police, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue where they met with Chandler, who had a stab wound in her hand. Police say Chandler was involved in a fight […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winnebago County, IL
Government
Winnebago County, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
County
Winnebago County, IL
City
Rockford, IL
City
Winnebago, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois’ healthiest counties

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — How healthy is the county you live in? There’s a new list ranking the healthiness of Illinois counties and DuPage County in the Chicagoland area tops the list. Here in central Illinois, Woodford county is number nine on the list Tazewell county is 14th and...
ILLINOIS STATE
KIMT

Staff member at Iowa school killed in accident on football field

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Dubuque officials have confirmed that a Roosevelt Middle School buildings and grounds staff member died in an accident on the school's football field on Wednesday afternoon. Dubuque Police say that the accident happened around 1 p.m. on the football field at the back of the school...
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Valley College#Illinois House#Illinois Speaker#Rvc#Healthcare#Emt#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

56-year-old woman shot and killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Amazing Abandoned Mansion Left Untouched For 16 Years In Illinois

I always wonder why some abandoned places have all the furniture left behind like someone left in a rush. *NOTICE: By entering private/abandoned property you risk injuries, accidents, and possibly arrest. Trespassing is not encouraged. Enter at your own risk.*. In Barrington, Illinois there was a mansion with a 400-acre...
BARRINGTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man dies in Wednesday night Rockford shooting

UPDATE: The man shot in the 900 block of Grant Avenue Wednesday night has died, becoming Rockford’s 6th murder of the year. Police announced that he was a 31-year-old man and they will provide more details when they’re available. Rockford Police are still saying to avoid the area as they continue the investigation. ROCKFORD, Ill. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Packers pass on receivers, pick two Georgia defenders

GREEN BAY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Packers went into the first round of the NFL draft Thursday evening with two first-round picks and desperately in need of receivers. Instead they came away with two defensive players from national champion Georgia. They used their first pick, the 22nd overall, on linebacker Quay Walker. Walker is 6’4, 241 pounds […]
GREEN BAY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

SUV driver, bicyclist exchange fire in Beloit shootout

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Jamal Shaw, 29, has been arrested after allegedly driving around in an SUV and shooting at other vehicles and a bicyclist – who returned fire – on Sunday. According to Beloit Police, officers first responded to the 1800 block of Porter Avenue at 6:18 p.m. where witnesses reported shots were exchanged […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy