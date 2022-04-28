Illinois House Speaker Welch tours Rock Valley College

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College hosted Illinois Speaker of the House Emmanuel “Chris” Welch on Thursday.

Welch took a tour of the college, including the tech and robot training program, and participated in a panel that included local lawmakers and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.

Welch said what he saw at RVC are good programs, preparing students for the real world.

“Particularly, I was impressed with what was going on over at the OSF Healthcare building,” Welch said. “You’ve got respiratory therapists being trained, EMT’s being trained, future nurses. And here we are, toward the end of the pandemic, all of those are good paying jobs just waiting for someone.”

The President of Rock Valley said the main theme of the visit was that the school is an asset to the local community.

