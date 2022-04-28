ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James lawyers' said feds violated his constitutional rights by carrying out jailhouse DNA swab and making him sign documents without alerting his legal team

By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Lawyers for the man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway have accused the FBI of violating his rights by swabbing him for DNA and making him sign papers without informing his attorneys.

Frank James, 62, is charged with conducting a violent attack on a mass transportation vehicle following the April 12 attack. He faces life in prison if convicted.

Arrested on April 13, James is currently being held without bail in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, and James's lawyers claim that on Tuesday FBI agents entered his cell and questioned him, without following proper procedures.

Mia Eisner-Grynberg and Deirdre von Dornum of the Federal Defenders of New York filed a complaint on Thursday, claiming that the FBI entered James's cell for questioning without alerting them before or after.

They also took swabs of the inside of his mouth for DNA, made him sign documents, and failed to provide James with a receipt for the interaction.

Further details on the nature of the questioning, or the reason for the swab, have not been revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xsF1a_0fNSSfo000
Frank James is seen on April 13, immediately following his arrest. He has been in the Metropolitan Detention Center since then
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmpbS_0fNSSfo000
Mia Eisner-Grynberg (left) and Deirdre von Dornum (right) of the Federal Defenders of New York are pictured on April 14 outside court. On Thursday, they complained about the FBI's questioning of James without following standard procedure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04j0et_0fNSSfo000
James is pictured seated with his lawyers in court on April 14

'Contrary to standard practice, the government committed this intrusion absent advance notice to counsel, depriving us of an opportunity to be heard or to be present,' his lawyers wrote.

'Neither did the government provide subsequent notice to counsel.

'The agents did not provide Mr James with a copy of the warrant or a receipt, in violation of Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure.'

Prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York have been given a week to explain.

James's lawyers said they would ask the court to withdraw from file whatever statements he made in his Tuesday interview with the FBI.

They also asked the judge to order the government to turn over a copy of the affidavit that served as the basis for the search.

Prosecutors say James staged a premeditated attack when he shot ten people and injured others on the northbound N train at around 8.25am on April 12, during rush hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kILUj_0fNSSfo000
Frantic commuters were seen trying to run for the exits after a gunman opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zA1rd_0fNSSfo000
One man was seen injured in the shooting as officers and a Good Samaritan tried to help him

James, dressed in a construction worker's vest and helmet, donned a gas mask and rolled smoke grenades into the carriage before opening fire.

Videos from the scene showed hundreds of commuters frantically running for the exits as shots were fired.

A nearly 24-hour long manhunt for James then ensued, with the Bronx-born, Milwaukee-based suspect ultimately arrested while strolling down the street on April 13.

In court documents the next day, prosecutors detailed how more ammunition was found in James' rented Philadelphia apartment, including an extended round magazine that was fit for a semi-automatic rifle. No such firearm has been found yet in connection with the suspect.

His 9mm handgun was found at the 36th Street subway station after the attack, along with spent shell casings, fireworks, and a key to his U-Haul.

Police also searched a storage unit in Philadelphia, where he was keeping more ammunition, a torch and a gun silencer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xB66_0fNSSfo000
James posted a series of rants online, taking to YouTube to rage against homeless people, Mayor Eric Adams and racism 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SaZac_0fNSSfo000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AvkJr_0fNSSfo000
James is being held without bail as investigators look into his hate-filled YouTube videos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VnOLm_0fNSSfo000

There was a propane gas tank in the U-Haul when police swooped in on it hours after the attack.

James dumped the truck five miles from the 36th Street subway. He was filmed walking away.

James' motive remains unknown.

James had a criminal history extending back to 1992, when he pleaded guilty to attempted petit larceny and was known to the FBI's Guardian Program, which tracks terror threats and suspects, over an incident in New Mexico in 2019.

At the time, he was cleared of wrongdoing.

But in a YouTube video posted just one day before the attack, James said he wanted to harm people.

'I can say I wanted to kill people. I wanted to watch people die,' he said.

Other videos featured James ranting about discrimination and complaining about white people.

They are now being closely examined by law enforcement.

Mayor Eric Adams has suggested that it was the responsibility of YouTube to monitor the videos and report them.

'There's a corporate responsibility hen we are watching hate brew online,' Adams said.

'We can identify [hate] using artificial intelligence and other methods to identify those who are talking about violence.'

Critics accused Adams of passing the buck, noting that the surveillance cameras in the station were not working - allowing James to flee - and that NYPD failed to find him, despite his wandering around Manhattan for almost 24 hours after the attack and eventually calling the police himself.

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Dies by Suicide Amid Tax Probe, Legal Woes for Close Friend Allegedly Tied to Organized Crime: Reports

A western New York judge who reportedly laid on railroad tracks last year and waited for a slow-moving freight train to pass over him has died by suicide, according to Buffalo CBS affiliate WIVB and the New York Times. Federal agents had searched the judge’s home last month, and a former client and friend was recently charged federally, both news organizations noted.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank James
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Nypd#Brooklyn#Subway#Violent Crime
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
abovethelaw.com

Trumpland Superlawyer John Eastman Calls Supreme Court Cowards, Gets Remedial Lesson In Document Prep, Will Never Shut Up

US District Judge David Carter has already called attorney John Eastman’s advice to Donald Trump “a coup in search of a legal theory.” And once the court has ruled that you and your client likely committed crimes together, a little judicial side eye is hardly the worst thing that’s going to happen. But this unsubtle bollocking in Judge Carter’s latest order is pretty funny all the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

7 charged in deaths of 2 fellow inmates at prison in Texas

Seven inmates have been charged with killing two fellow prisoners and wounding two others during a January attack at a federal prison in Texas that led to a nationwide lockdown of the federal prison system.The 15-count indictment filed this week includes charges of racketeering, murder and attempted murder against Juan Carolos Rivas-Moreiera; Dimas Alfaro-Granados; Raul Landaverde-Giron; Larry Navarete; Jorge Parada; Hector Ramires; and Sergio Sibrian. The seven remain in federal custody and court documents do not list attorneys who could speak on their behalf.The Jan. 31 attack was inside USP Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas. Prosecutors say the seven are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Fake' agents who 'infiltrated White House Secret Service' will be RELEASED from custody: Judge rejects ties to Pakistani intelligence after it was revealed 'imposters' were tipped off by federal agents

A judge in Washington D.C. denied on Tuesday federal prosecutors' motion to detain the two men impersonating federal agents because he says he isn't convinced that there are links to Pakistan intelligence. He also claimed that deleting social media posts wasn't proof that the other defendant would tamper with evidence,...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

348K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy