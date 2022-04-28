ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

Winnebago County warns of high infant mortality rates among African-Americans

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yncgF_0fNSRs0000

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Health officials are concerned about high infant mortality rates among African-Americans in Winnebago County.

According to the Winnebago County Health Department, for every 100 births to Black mothers, 13 babies die, compared to 5 deaths per 100 births to White mothers, and 4 per 100 births to Hispanic mothers.

The health department and the Winnebago County Action Team are working together to address the issue by starting a monthly podcast that hopes to bring the challenges to light and opens a discussion on what to do about them.

WCHD director Dr. Sandra Martell said, “It’s our role in the community is to help each other, right? So I think that the connection between all of our community-based organizations and our faith-based organizations, we’re also engaged. You know we often get calls or referrals? One of the clinics that we do operate here at the Health Department is the Family Planning Clinic, where women can have a pregnancy test so that we can engage them in that discussion about early and ongoing prenatal care.”

The podcast will stream live on Facebook, and is called Keeping Moms and Babies Alive . The next episode will air on May 26th, on maternal safety while giving birth.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 4

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois law raises minimum wage for teachers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a series of bills into law Wednesday to address a statewide educator shortage, including raising the minimum wage for teachers to $40,000 a year. The law also increases funding for the Minority Teachers of Illinois scholarship program by 120%, and adds a $200 million investment in […]
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

5 Illinois Counties Now in Medium Transmission Risk for COVID: CDC

As COVID cases continue to rise in Illinois and in the U.S., five Illinois counties are now experiencing medium risk levels for the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Lake, DuPage, Champaign, McLean and Logan counties are all listed under the CDC's...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Winnebago County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
County
Winnebago County, IL
Winnebago County, IL
Society
City
Rockford, IL
Fox11online.com

2 Wisconsin counties move into 'high' COVID-19 category

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two counties in western Wisconsin have moved into the "high" category of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed Barron and Rusk counties in the "high" category as of Friday. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear face coverings in public indoor locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
Ars Technica

As gonorrhea becomes untreatable, a repurposed vaccine may prevent it

An existing vaccine that prevents meningococcal disease may also be up to 40 percent effective at preventing gonorrhea infections, which are becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics, with some strains completely incurable. This discovery is according to a series of studies and commentaries published Tuesday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Though...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infant Mortality Rates#African Americans#Pregnancy Test#Family Planning#Racism#Hispanic#Wchd#The Health Department#Nexstar Media Inc
Healthline

Adults Over 50 Who Get COVID-19 Have Increased Risk of Shingles

Researchers say people over the age of 50 who have had COVID-19 have a 15 percent higher risk of shingles. They add that older adults hospitalized for COVID-19 have a 21 percent greater risk of shingles. Experts say one factor is the immune system of older adults isn’t always as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Study: Unvaccinated People Increase COVID-19 Risk, Even Among Vaccinated People

Researchers say unvaccinated people increase the risk of COVID-19 for everyone when they mix with vaccinated individuals. Experts say the findings are important because they demonstrate how the choice to remain unvaccinated affects everyone in a community. Experts say vaccinated people should consider continuing to wear a mask in certain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 cases to jump 100% by May 7, plus 2 more forecasts

Modeling suggests COVID-19 cases will continue to rise over the next two weeks, but forecasts are murkier on whether this uptick will also fuel a prolonged, national increase in hospitalizations. Three COVID-19 forecasts to know:. Cases: Nationwide, daily COVID-19 cases are projected to increase 99.9 percent in the next two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

None of the nine young children in Alabama who were diagnosed with hepatitis tested positive for COVID-19 despite speculation the virus was behind mysterious cases, CDC report reveals

All of the nine children that were diagnosed with 'mysterious hepatitis' in Alabama in October and November 2021 tested positive for the adenovirus, and none had COVID-19, a new reporter from the CDC reveals. The report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday afternoon, gives...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested in knife attack

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carly Chandler, 39, was arrested Sunday after police say she cut another woman with a knife. According to Rockford Police, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Middlebury Avenue where they met with Chandler, who had a stab wound in her hand. Police say Chandler was involved in a fight […]
ROCKFORD, IL
The Independent

Lonely people at greater risk of future unemployment, study finds

People who describe themselves as lonely are at greater risk of unemployment in the near future, according to new research.Loneliness in adults of working age increased their likelihood of being unemployed up to three years later by 17.5 percentage points, a study by the universities of Exeter and Leeds found.There is already plentiful data about unemployment causing feelings of loneliness, the researchers said, but now there is evidence the two experiences may be part of a “self-fulfilling negative cycle”.They said existing studies suggest the link between loneliness and unemployment could be the result of reduced motivation to search for jobs,...
HEALTH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy