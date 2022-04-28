ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House seeks $500 mln for farmers to grow more wheat, pay for market loans

By Leah Douglas, P.j. Huffstutter
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtNLR_0fNSQV0200

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is asking Congress to approve $500 million for the farm sector, in a bid to woo U.S. wheat producers to double-crop their fields, and boost how much the federal government will spend on short-term loans to farmers who grow certain food crops.

The request is part of President Joe Biden's broader $33 billion request on Thursday to lawmakers to support Ukraine, a dramatic escalation of U.S. funding for the war with Russia. read more

The effort comes as global grain prices have surged, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine which disrupted shipments of corn and wheat from those key suppliers. Meanwhile, food inflation is surging worldwide. read more

The request aims to increase the production of U.S. food crops - particularly wheat - which are experiencing a global shortage due to the war, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture official.

USDA estimates it will help U.S. farmers replace up to 50% of the wheat typically exported by Ukraine onto the global market, and lower food costs for American consumers, the official said.

The request includes about $100 million to pay for a $10 per acre incentive to farmers - paid through crop insurance premiums - for a soybean crop planted after a winter wheat crop in 2023, the official said.

These payments are designed to encourage farmers to add more wheat production, while still being capable of producing a spring crop, the official said.

In addition, $400 million would be routed through USDA's marketing assistance loans, which provide interim financing to growers and buy them more time to sell their crops at a higher profit.

The Biden administration is seeking a two-year increase in these USDA loan rates for food commodities including wheat, rice and edible oils such as soybean and sunflower oilseeds. Under that proposal, wheat loan rates would go up 63%, oilseed up 40%, and rice and pulse crop up 21%.

Reporting by Leah Douglas in Washington and P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 54

Joseph Galicia
21h ago

so let me get this straight our government is going to give $500 million to the farmers that grow all of our food that we need to live but the government is going to give $33 billion to Ukraine

Reply(1)
12
AP_001264.496542d987214bc2ac23643ffad74bbd.1413
1d ago

He doesn’t even understand or does not care about the economics farmers are facing!He has created all of these problems and does not have the competence to fix things! Easy to destroy things!

Reply(8)
9
competition is good
2d ago

$10/ac 🤣🤣🤣 it costs me $460/acre to grow wheat…and at $5 fuel I’ll be doing what’s most profitable for me..

Reply(11)
21
Related
International Business Times

Bunge Lifts 2022 Earnings Outlook As Ukraine War Crimps Crop Supplies

Global farm commodities merchant Bunge Ltd on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly adjusted profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast by 21% on robust demand and tighter supplies of essential crops since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two-month war exacerbated already thin supplies of grain and oilseeds after weather-reduced crops...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat#Food Industry#Crop Insurance#Congress#Department Of Agriculture#American
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
White House
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

417K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy