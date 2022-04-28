ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We’re not very good at this' | Newly released audit reveals problems with Atlanta's streetlights

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta plans to add thousands of more streetlights, but a new audit has some questioning whether the city can handle more lights. The audit ran from July of 2018 through March of 2021, but the results were just released at a City Council Transportation committee meeting...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
11Alive

Georgia moving to flat tax rate | What this means for your money

ATLANTA — Lower taxes are coming to Georgia, and one expert said once the state’s income tax rate begins to drop, it will be difficult for Georgia to raise them again. Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation that puts the wheels in motion to move Georgia to a "flat" state income tax. The bill calls for the flat rate to drop beginning in 2024 and continue to drop to 4.99% in 2029.
11Alive

Alligator spotted in Peachtree City, Department of Natural Resources stresses not to approach

ATLANTA — An alligator spotted several times over the past few weeks just might mean the return of Flat Creek Floyd. For years, Yvette Shelton has heard about alligator sightings at Flat Creek. She finally decided she had to check it out for herself. She and a friend drove to the Highway 74 bridge over Flat Creek. What they saw had them squealing with excitement.
WXIA 11 Alive

Did you hear the boom on Monday?

ATLANTA — Many 11Alive viewers said they heard a loud boom around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. That noise was a sonic boom caused by the SpaceX capsule that returned to Earth. The Associated Press reported Monday that three rich businessmen were back on Earth with their astronaut escort after a pricey trip to the International Space Station. The trip cost the trio $55 million apiece.
AtlantaCivicCircle

As housing affordability worsens, what will it take for Atlanta to better use residential space?

A Place Properties home being dropped onto a foundation in English Avenue.(Credit: Lydia Mayfield Photography) When Atlanta Civic Circle reported on metro housing leaders’ visions for denser, more diverse, and, therefore, more affordable residential communities this time last year, it gave public officials plenty of food for thought—and even some explicit legislative proposals.
CBS 46

Henry Co. family overwhelmed with hundreds in summer school fees

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Families with children struggling in classrooms may find themselves paying hundreds of dollars to recover from one bad grade. Sarah Stephens, a parent with three kids in Henry County School District, said her two oldest sons were likely candidates for summer school. Like many students, her boys struggled to adjust to virtual – then in-person – learning during the pandemic.
News Break
Politics
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Trump election meddling case to close Downtown streets

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department has announced that a number of Downtown Atlanta streets will be closed beginning May 2 as grand jury selection begins in the case of former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election. The department released a list of closures and urged motorists to avoid the area or find […] The post Trump election meddling case to close Downtown streets appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46

Significant traffic, service delays for Fulton County residents starting May 2

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Residents in Fulton County can expect traffic delays and service impacts next week. Beginning May 2, special security measures will be made at the Fulton County Courthouse under supervision of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials report that the Courthouse and Government Center facilities will still be open to the public, but warned of significant impacts to local traffic around the area due to street closures.
Thrillist

The 20 Greatest Breakfast Spots in Atlanta

There’s no better feeling than starting the day off with a filling breakfast. Yet for whatever reason, our fellow Atlantans too often opt for a latte from the nearest coffee shop and skip out on all the great breakfast options that the city has to offer. Don’t be one of those Atlantans. There are plenty of incredible breakfast spots around the city that will help you start your day off on the right foot, from shops where you can grab a quick coffee, donut, or bagel to beloved local institutions that have been serving hot breakfast for decades and trendy brunch spots. Whether you just moved here and have no clue where to start or you’re an Atlantan who’s tired of frequenting Waffle House and Chick-fil-A, here are 20 fantastic Atlanta restaurants that you can visit to get some of the best breakfast in Atlanta. So whatever you do, don’t skip your morning meal—hit these restaurants up instead.
