1 dead, 1 wounded in south side shooting

ELKHART — One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on the city’s south side Thursday morning.
Police were called at 9:55 a.m. to a shooting with injuries at 1610 Stevens Ave., the Elkhart Police Department said. Officers found an unresponsive male behind the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
GARY, Ind. — Two women were found shot to death inside a residence in Gary early Saturday morning, officials said. According to police, officers responded to a call of a woman shot inside a residence in the 4000 block of Polk Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where an adult woman with a gunshot wound […]
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
An Indiana couple has been arrested after authorities say that they starved their 2-month-old son to death. PEOPLE confirms that Caylin Monroe, 23, and Jakob Scott, 22, have each been charged with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. According to News 14, the investigation began in February...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Montgomery police say they've arrested a suspect in an overnight triple shooting near Normandale Shopping Center that claimed a woman's life. Police said they were called to the 500 block of East Patton Avenue at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday and found 32-year-old Erica Reese of Montgomery with a fatal gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Couple in Indiana State arrested on drug chargesIndiana Sheriff. Senior Trooper Mark LaMaster was working an off-duty security job at the Austin Village Apartments in Austin, Indiana. While working on this detail, Trooper LaMaster learned of possible drug activity in one of the complex's townhouses. Trooper LaMaster requested Trooper Kyle Taylor come to the complex to further the investigation.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
RADCLIFF, Ky. — It's been more than two weeks since the body of Lana Jantz was found in a shed on her property on Oak Drive in Hardin County. A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with complicity in murder. "This case is still under investigation, still tying up...
A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child's body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child's body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a "Black male child" who was about four feet tall with "short hair", was found "near a roadway in a heavily wooded area", said the ISP.
BOONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana couple faces murder charges after they allegedly failed to regularly feed their infant son and the newborn starved to death. Twenty-three-year-old Caylin Monroe and 22-year-old Jakob Scott, were denied bond Tuesday during their initial hearings in Warrick County on charges of murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Search for Indiana Runaway Leads to Drug BustIndiana State Police. While out on Patrol Deputy Kyle Lee was dispatched to assist Greencastle Officers with locating a possible runaway juvenile at an address in Greencastle.
