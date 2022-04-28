ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon reports rare quarterly loss as online shopping slows

By HALELUYA HADERO, Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Amazon reported its first quarterly loss since 2015 on Thursday, its money-making juggernaut stalled by a slowdown in pandemic-induced online shopping and a huge write-down of its investment in an electric-vehicle startup. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant’s stock fell 9% in after-hours trading. Amazon...

Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Amazon Plunges 10% on Earnings Miss -- Is Amazon Stock a Buy Now?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Amazon (AMZN -14.50%) reported earnings on April 28...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Could Walmart Hit $200 in 2022?

Walmart (WMT -0.68%) stock has gone on a tear, as consumers adjust to life in the time of COVID. In mid-April it hit its all-time high which is really saying something for a company that as has been publicly traded since 1970. That peak saw Walmart close at nearly $160...
BUSINESS
BBC

Amazon sell-off ends dismal month for US shares

US markets ended April in a deep funk, as investors turned their backs on once-favoured technology companies amid concerns about the economy. A sell-off in Amazon shares, after the firm reported a fall in online sales, helped drive the Nasdaq index down more than 4% on Friday. April was the...
STOCKS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Best Buy Closings in 2022

2021 saw the venerable chain laying off over 5000 employees and permanently shuttering dozens of stores. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:USA Today, People.com, Associated Press, LoveMoney.com, and BizJournals.com.
Benzinga

Amazon Q1 Takeaways: Mixed Earnings, Lower Guidance Sends Stock Falling

Amazon shares are down 9% to $2,627.98 in after-hours trading. Amazon has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,671.45. Amazon.com Inc AMZN reported first-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights for investors. What Happened: Amazon reported first-quarter revenue of $116.4 billion,...
STOCKS

