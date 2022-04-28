ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Paul issued flagrant foul for kick to groin on Jose Alvarado

By Cody Taylor
 3 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul on Thursday was issued a flagrant foul by the NBA for contact made to New Orleans Pelicans rookie Jose Alvarado in Game 5 on Wednesday.

The replay of the incident showed that Paul appeared to kick Alvarado in the groin area midway through the second quarter. Alvarado immediately went down in pain but there was no call issued on the floor and the game continued on without further stoppage.

After a review, which happens following each game in the regular season or playoffs, the NBA deemed the contact warranted a flagrant one foul. The league classifies flagrant one fouls as unnecessary contact made to any player, with or without the ball.

The Suns defeated the Pelicans in Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6 on Thursday in New Orleans. The matchup has proven to be a physical battle for each team as the Pelicans will be looking to extend their season one more game.

Game 6 will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EDT on TNT.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

