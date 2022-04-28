Photos: Top Places to Live 2022

Check out scenes from the April 13th, 2022 event at 7 Tides Boston. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. On April 13th Boston magazine...
You'll find it on Cape Ann. Beach season is fast approaching, and Massachusetts has one of the best sandy spots in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure. The travel publication released a list of the 25 best beaches in the U.S. and included Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester. “As...
BOSTON — The group of teens attacking people for no reason strikes again. This time it happened on the Boston Common. According to a police report, two Suffolk University students were attacked when they were trying to intervene and stop a woman from being harassed by the juveniles. This...
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A hearing has been scheduled for the proposed demolition of a building in Chelsea, and the address happens to be that of an iconic spot known for its ribs and steak tips. Multiple sources have told us (via a tweet from @ChelseaScanner...
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Whole Foods Market is closing six of its stores across the country, including one location in Massachusetts. A spokesperson for the company confirmed the Whole Foods in Brookline is among the closures. The other locations are Montgomery and Mobile, Ala., Tarzana, Calif., and Englewood and DePaul in Chicago, Ill.
CAPE COD — A Cape Cod woman who started selling jewelry to tourists decided to sell her successful business after she says she lost the joy in what she did. When she started walking the beach in search of happiness, she found a lot more. “The first day I...
NEEDHAM, Mass. — If you’d like to experience a taste of the celebrity lifestyle,a home in Westwood offers that chance. Agent Rikki Conley with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty said a few A-list Hollywood stars rented the home while they were in Massachusetts shooting a movie for Netflix. We can't tell you who they were ... but we CAN tell you the film was nominated for best picture at the 94th Academy Awards. Listed for $6.75 million, the home includes eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, a pool, 70-foot terrace, wine cellar, and a home theater room.
Service on Tailwind Air begins May 25. Travelers can soon get from Boston to Provincetown via seaplane on Tailwind Air. Beginning May 25, travelers can take a 35-minute, nonstop flight on Tailwind Air’s Cessna Caravan amphibian seaplanes from Boston Harbor’s Fan Pier Marina to Provincetown Harbor. The flights...
One of my favorite foods is Pizza and Berkshire County offers plenty of options when it comes to pizza. Whether you're looking for Greek, New York Style, Chicago Style, thin crust, thick crust, crust with cheese inside, and more, Berkshire County has you covered for practically any taste and/or craving.
Just in time for Mother's Day, the show highlights the variety of 'Artful Adornment.' The May show at the Spiral Gallery in Estacada will feature jewelry in an exhibit called "Artful Adornments," showing pieces that could be unique gifts, just in time for Mother's Day. The exhibition reveals the variety of styles and materials used in jewelry, as created by seven local artists. The featured artists for May are: Sue Dumolt, Jerilyn Walker, Julie Cooper, Am Griswold, Connie Athman, Jami Berry and Tacy L Jones. One of the artists, Sue Dumolt, a 30-year resident of the Estacada area, has...
Other happenings include PDX Contemporary's first exhibition at new space and Portland Japanese Garden opening.The Tribune will highlight some gallery openings and other arts happenings in the first edition of each month, coinciding with First Thursday (May 5). Galleries have reopened, but they may have limited hours and/or online presentations and visitor restrictions. Please check individual websites for info. • Reminder: The Portland Art Museum's exhibit "Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera, and Mexican Modernism" shows through June 5. It's from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection. For more: portlandartmuseum.org. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
Through music, Damien Geter examines 400 years of racial violence inflicted on Black Americans.It's a major work, and it could receive a large following, which makes Damien Geter both anxious and excited for the world premiere of his "An African American Requiem" to be staged at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7. "My stomach stays in a constant state of butterflies," he said. Geter, a composer and singer, examines through music and some written word the 400 years of racial violence inflicted on Black Americans — from slavery to lynchings to shootings of Black individuals "senselessly."...
BOSTON (CBS) — It’s a bit of an eyesore along East Boston’s waterfront. There’s a pile of beat-up old lumber that juts out next to Piers Park.
“That entire complex used to be a railyard where they would bring freight cars filled with grain and load them on steamer ships to send them across the ocean,” explained Nick Black, the managing director of the Trustees of Reservations Boston Waterfront initiative.
The Trustees own and manage thousands of acres of open space across the state, including some of the most popular parks, forests, and beaches. Now the non-profit is hoping to turn that...
WAKEFIELD (CBS) — Sometimes it takes a person to hit rock bottom for them to realize their dream and purpose. One local man made a life-changing investment to go all-in on a food truck.
Carl Galasso serves up more than food at Fred’s Franks, he’s helping create a sense of community in Wakefield.
Galasso will tell you he’s lucky to be here.
“I mean 2 years, there were times where we didn’t know where our next meal was coming from,” he said.
Life was hard and Carl had to make a move. So he bought Fred’s Franks and this purchase changed his life.
“I had...
The weekend ahead is looking perfect to get outside and have some fun. You may be more inclined to take in something local but if you find yourself looking at a chain restaurant for dining, a new survey shows which ones are on top. Market research company TOP Data analyzed...
Five Massachusetts restaurants have been recognized for their stand-out brunch service — just in time for Mother’s Day. The online dining reservation app OpenTable pulled together its list of the 100 top brunch spots in the nation just in time to celebrate mom. Whether mom is looking for...
A long list of your favorites line the streets along the beloved public park. While some look for swans and cherry blossoms, still others wait for their favorite food trucks to line the city streets before they feel spring has sprung. Join those eager meals-on-wheels fans to start the season at the 2022 Greenway Food Truck Festival on Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
EAST BRIDGEWATER – One day, Randy Julius might have been hanging out with his friends at the Cedar Gun Club in Halifax, trading hunting stories and tips on sighting ducks. The next day, he could have dropped by the Norwell Garden Club, sharing his knowledge of wildflowers and native plants.
Comments / 0