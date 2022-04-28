Photos: Top Places to Live 2022

WAKEFIELD (CBS) — Sometimes it takes a person to hit rock bottom for them to realize their dream and purpose. One local man made a life-changing investment to go all-in on a food truck. Carl Galasso serves up more than food at Fred’s Franks, he’s helping create a sense of community in Wakefield. Galasso will tell you he’s lucky to be here. “I mean 2 years, there were times where we didn’t know where our next meal was coming from,” he said. Life was hard and Carl had to make a move. So he bought Fred’s Franks and this purchase changed his life. “I had...

WAKEFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO