The term vintage has become so diluted lately that it has almost lost all meaning. Is a Versace dress from 2015 vintage? Probably not. What about a Cavalli look from 2010? Louis Vuitton from 2000? At what point does something become vintage? It depends who you ask. Some will say after 20 years a piece will become vintage, others bump that number up to 40. But for the purposes of today, the distinction doesn’t really matter, because whatever your metrics for vintage may be, we can guarantee Bella Hadid’s latest look falls into it.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO