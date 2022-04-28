ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Footage Closes Out CinemaCon With a Bang

By Chris Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BPl4I_0fNRmsXO00

Lionsgate closed out CinemaCon with a bang.

The studio took over the main stage Thursday afternoon to share its slate in front of theater owners, presenting a series of reveals that teased titles John Wick 4, Expendables 4, About My Father , Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Borderlands, a new Hunger Games title and more.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

On hand to offer up the latest installment in their smash franchise were Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski. The pair walked to center stage to huge applause from the crowd toward the end of the presentation. “Hello Vegas, hello CinemaCon, hello exhibitors,” Reeves said before turning his attention to the Teleprompter to read from the script. But when it wasn’t in the exact right spot, the pair ad-libbed a bit and completely charmed the 3,000 or so in attendance.

“I first met you, Chad, when we were doing The Matrix in 1998,” Reeves said, getting back on track. “I think that’s the movie where we forged the fire of our creative bond through the Wachowski school of cinema and storytelling. It’s been an honor to build these stories with you.” He then described the John Wick franchise as “a celebration of fight choreography, balletic action and storytelling that can only happen through movement.”

Stahelski presented the first-ever look at John Wick: Chapter 4 . “You ready, John?” asks Laurence Fishburne’s character to kick off the trailer that promises “a new day is dawning, new ideas, new rules, new management.” Then Wick says, “I’m going to kill them all.” Cut to epic fight sequences (including one water-soaked scene), Wick riding a horse in the desert, car chases and Wick smashing a foe’s head with nunchucks. “I want you to find peace, John,” a character says in voiceover. Another: “The only path this leads to is death.”

The three previous films about the once-retired hitman have brought in over $579 million at the worldwide box office, propelled by Reeves doing much of his own stunts and fight choreography for the films. The latest chapter was delayed multiple times due to COVID-19 and has a release date of ​​March 24, 2023.

Reeves and Stahelksi were welcomed to the stage by Lionsgate Motion Picture Group topper Joe Drake who recapped Wick’s journey. “If there’s one thing we know about Mr. Wick after all this time, it’s that he rarely gets what he wants, unless that thing is vengeance,” he said. “John Wick is more than just a film series. It’s a modern-day myth, it’s a carefully unfolding universe, and it’s an experience to be witnessed on the big screen.”

He said the studio had its eye on Stahelski for some time. “We’d worked with Chad on The Expendables back in 2010. He had the most unique perspective on stunts we’d ever seen. We placed a bet: that Chad’s vision coupled with Keanu’s singular screen presence would rewrite the action genre. And that bet paid off for everybody.”

Kicking off the session was comedy superstar Sebastian Maniscalco, who took over the stage as the program’s MC. Fitting choice for Las Vegas as he routinely sells out in Sin City and beyond, and even more fitting as he toplines Lionsgate’s About My Father , loosely based on his life story and starring Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb and Kim Cattrall.

Confidently strolling the Colosseum stage inside Caesars Palace, Maniscalco dropped a short comedy set that covered facial coverings, the crazy cost of hitting a pool in Las Vegas and even the size of the CinemaCon badges (which are very large, by the way). “I have been watching you for the past three days, milling about the casino,” he said. “Who the hell decided that the lanyards were going to be this big? What are you keeping in there? Your tax returns? Some of you are walking around the casino [hunched over].”

Regarding Vegas fashion, he quipped, “Vegas has changed a lot in the last 30 years. [People] used to come here dressed up. Looks like a slumber party out there.”

Jokes aside, Lionsgate then rolled out a video message from Curtis Jackson, best known as rap icon 50 Cent, who introduced the star-packed Expendables 4 reel. The Scott Waugh directed pic stars 50 Cent alongside heavyweights Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren, Andy Garcia, Randy Couture and Uko Awais.

“This film is more violent than Will Smith at a comedy club, just saying,” joked Maniscalco before introducing 50 Cent. “I love movies in theaters,” he said. “This right here, this is about to be my movie. I’m taking over this franchise.”

The clip reel opened with Stallone’s character saying matter-of-factly, “This life, it’s not for everyone.” Then came facts about the franchise in that more than 500,000 rounds of ammunition have been used and more than 7,000 dead bodies piled up over the past three installments. “It was all a warm-up for this,” teased the reel.

Select highlights from the presentation are below.

• Maniscalco introduced his film, About My Father, and welcomed his castmates Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb and Kim Cattrall to the stage for a Q&A and to introduce the film. The comedy, directed by Laura Terruso ( Work It) , is loosely based on the life of Maniscalco. He stars and co-wrote the screenplay with writer-producer Austen Earl ( Happy Together ).

The story unfolds as Sebastian tells his old-school Italian father, Salvo, played by Robert De Niro, that he’s going to propose to his girlfriend, played by Leslie Bibb. The reveal leads Salvo to crash a weekend with her parents. Anders Holm, Brett Dier, David Rasche round out the cast.

“I wanted to make a movie that the family could enjoy,” Maniscalco said, adding that he just wrote the script unsure of what would happen next. “I cannot believe that Robert De Niro is playing my father in this movie. I mean, It kind of hurt my feelings when my dad suggested that Leonardo DiCaprio play me, but it’s my movie, so he’s going to have to deal with it.”

De Niro (honored here at his first convention with a CinemaCon Cinema Verité Award), praised Maniscalco’s talents for “telling the story from a real place. He’s going to make it funny and show the irony of situations.” Then he came with a callback. “The only trouble I had was with Sebastian, but what could I do? I was stuck with him. If I could recast it, I would’ve gotten Leonardo DiCaprio.”

• See THR ‘s separate coverage of Borderlands .

• See THR’s separate coverage of the new Hunger Games installment, Hunger Games Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes , set for release on Nov. 17, 2023.

• Lionsgate also unveiled the first look at an anticipated adaptation of a beloved piece of literature. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is based on the first novel by iconic author Judy Blume who notably declined requests for adaptations in the decades following its publication in 1970. It tells a coming-of-age story about Margaret Simon, a sixth-grader who questions everything about adolescence and puberty while searching the universe for answers of any kind.

With her mother and grandmother trying to guide her through a time when everything is changing, they too find that you never stop questioning your path and defining what is meaningful in your life. Abby Ryder Fortson takes on the title character with Rachel McAdams playing her mother and Benny Safdie her father. Kathy Bates also stars in the pic. Kelly Fremon Craig ( The Edge of Seventeen ) wrote and directed the film and produced alongside James L. Brooks and his Gracie Films banner with Julie Ansell and Richard Sakai also producing.

Thursday’s presentation featured the trailer and featured appearances by McAdams (honored here with a CinemaCon Vanguard Award), opposite Fortson. “We’re so happy to be here,” said McAdams. “First written by Judy Blume in 1970, Margaret’s story has transcended time.… Whether you grew up with the book as a girl, discovered it as a mother or found it somewhere in between, Margaret’s story sticks with you.”

It struck a nerve in the press section, with one female member of the press breaking out with applause mid-trailer to say, “Oh, my God! This is so good.”

• Helen Mirren teased the new installment in the Wonder story with White Bird: A Wonder Story , a tale about the power and beauty of kindness. “When I was asked to continue the Wonder story, I was very happy,” Mirren explained. “With our film, White Bird , Marc Forster has raised the bar…and it is both beautiful and very emotional.” It’s coming this fall, Mirren said.

• Like other studio chiefs, Lionsgate’s Drake praised the theatrical experience. “Seeing a movie in a theater is just better. In fact, a movie is only a movie when you see it in a movie theater. There’s something liberating about being part of an audience. Sitting next to a complete stranger and laughing at the same thing, you feel a little more human. What we believe at Lionsgate is just because an experience is shared, doesn’t mean it can’t be singular,” he said. “Sure, we’re seeing audiences come back to the theater for big event movies in 2022. But what about all the weekends when there isn’t a new addition to the multiverse? Every movie can be an event for somebody. We want to bring all audiences back to your theaters — the ones who want to discover what they love, rather than be told what to like.”

This story was originally published April 28 at 3:32 p.m.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars Joke, Got Death Threats Over Kirsten Dunst Bit

When co-hosting the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer wasn’t afraid to take aim with her jokes, particularly ones directed at Leonardo DiCaprio, King Richard and Kirsten Dunst. However, Schumer confirmed that the targets of her jokes were aware of what was to come and approved them ahead of time. During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Schumer explained that she reached out to those she was set to make a joke about including DiCaprio, Serena and Venus Williams, and Will Smith to make sure they were comfortable with them.More from The Hollywood ReporterMary J. Blige to Receive Icon Award at...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer ‘Ticket to Paradise’ at CinemaCon

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will soon be back together on the big screen and on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Universal Pictures teased a first look at their pairing in Ol Parker’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. It casts Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple that reunites and travels to Bali to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago by marrying someone she just met. Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Amanda O’Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain and Vanessa Everett round out the cast.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason Sudeikis Had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Judy Blume
Person
Curtis Jackson
Person
Leslie Bibb
Person
John Ridley
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
James L. Brooks
Person
Rachel Mcadams
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

A Dust-Up With Channing Tatum Over The Will Smith Oscars Slap Allegedly Led Magic Mike 3 To Replace Thandiwe Newton, But Not So Fast

Production on the grand finale known as Magic Mike’s Last Dance (and otherwise known as Magic Mike 3) is already underway in London, with Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie release reportedly 11 days into its shooting schedule. It’s apparently not too late for a shake-up though, as co-star Thandiwe Newton has just been announced to be exiting the film. As a new report alleges that a dust up over Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap took place between Newton and Tatum, some further developments are now coming out. So, what's going on?
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#Lionsgate#Paramount#Teleprompter#Matrix
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Says Getting COVID-19 After Being “So Careful” Was “Really Disappointing”

Matthew Broderick says that he and Plaza Suite costar Sarah Jessica Parker had avoided contracting COVID-19 for so long — and despite other cases in his family — that he began to believe he “was one of these people who doesn’t get it.” The actor appeared on SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle Show to talk about his experience starring opposite his wife, Parker, in the Broadway production. During the conversation, he opened up about missing several performances of the Neil Simon play after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterBeanie Feldstein in 'Funny Girl': Theater ReviewTony Awards...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Jack Nicholson Wanted His Joker to Scare Kids — Because He Knew They’d Like the Feeling

Jack Nicholson knew immediately how he was going to play the Joker in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman; it was going to be the only way the film would have been taken seriously. The multi-winning Oscar actor, who turned 85 on Friday, explained in a previous making-of featurette that the classic DC comic book villain could not be a bombastic cartoon incarnation. If he were, the picture would be dismissed before it even got out of the gate.More from The Hollywood ReporterJosh Brolin Recalls Losing Out on Batman Role to Ben Affleck: "Would Have Been a Fun Deal"'Batman Unburied': Spotify Podcast Set to...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘The Expendables 4’ First Poster Reveals New Cast and Absurd Tagline

CinemaCon — a very fancy name for what is essentially a trade show for the movie theater industry — is about to get underway, so we can expect to see a lot of new trailers and posters and first looks for upcoming movies in the days ahead. Studios will hype their upcoming releases and try to get exhibitors equally excited to book their films.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Ned Becoming the Hobgoblin

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the bond between Ned Leeds and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies, especially because the real-life friendship between Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland makes it feel even more real. Their friendship brings a lot of joy to the screen, but longtime fans of Marvel Comics keep waiting for another shoe to drop. In the comics, Ned becomes the villainous Hobgoblin, and folks are wondering if the on-screen version of the character will ever follow the same story.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy