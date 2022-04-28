ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo’s Affordable All-Electric New Homes Pilot

By Contact Editorial Dept
bdmag.com
 3 days ago

Kalamazoo’s Affordable All-Electric New Homes Pilot. Imagine if all new...

bdmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kids Empire plans to open Kalamazoo County indoor playground by year’s end

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A new two-story, indoor kids playground for children 12 and under is officially coming to the Kalamazoo area. California-based Kids Empire received unanimous approval for a special use permit from the Oshtemo Township Planning Commission on Thursday, April 28. The company plans to open a 10,804-square-foot play space at 5130 W. Main Street in the Maple Hill Pavilion, northwest of the Drake/Main intersection, by year’s end.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Business
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot
98.7 WFGR

Pure & Simple: Home with Unique Design for Sale in West Michigan

How many times have you seen housing developments where all the homes look the same...just one after another? Here is a chance to live in a very simply designed, unique looking home in West Michigan. From the exterior the home looks like it could have been made with Legos! Most of the home is decorated with two basic colors -- black and white.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Channel 3000

48 hours in Holland, Michigan

Driving down Ottawa Beach Road toward Lake Michigan with views of Lake Macatawa on my left, all I could feel was eager anticipation for what I was about to see. Pictures of a gorgeous red lighthouse had been a main motivation to visit Holland, but I wasn’t sure if it was going to live up to my expectations. When it finally came into view, my jaw dropped.
HOLLAND, MI
thecentersquare.com

MEDC sued for alleged FOIA violation over Pure Michigan

(The Center Square) – The Mackinac Center for Public Policy (MCPP) is suing the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), saying it won't explain how it calculates the return on investment for its Pure Michigan tourism program. MCPP requested the documents via the the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). For...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Waivers for Michigan pandemic unemployment overpayments are still pending

LANSING, MI — Michigan officials are still working to issue waivers to people who were asked to repay their pandemic unemployment benefits. While testifying at a joint state House and Senate Oversight Committee hearing earlier this month, Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale set April 29 as a target to roll out waivers to more than 350,000 people facing overpayment notices.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Farmers ask Michigan lawmakers for help

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pandemic has been tough for many of us, especially for those who kept food on our tables while we stayed home. And now, farmers are asking for help. Dozens of Michigan farmers met at Michigan State University Friday to share ideas they say will address current problems they’re are dealing with. They hope these ideas will be included in a new farm bill.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s Old Main Streets, Part 4: 1900-1940s

Here we go again…more Main Streets, USA. Or more specifically, Main Streets Michigan. People – me included – seem to enjoy seeing what their main streets looked like back in the days before they were even born. It only makes you feel old if you remember those old businesses!
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy