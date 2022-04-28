Kalamazoo’s Affordable All-Electric New Homes Pilot

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A new two-story, indoor kids playground for children 12 and under is officially coming to the Kalamazoo area. California-based Kids Empire received unanimous approval for a special use permit from the Oshtemo Township Planning Commission on Thursday, April 28. The company plans to open a 10,804-square-foot play space at 5130 W. Main Street in the Maple Hill Pavilion, northwest of the Drake/Main intersection, by year’s end.
While everyone in Michigan rolls their eyes collectively when construction season starts up, we can all admit that we at least like the outcome of the road work. However, one project moving forward in the Detroit area will only benefit a small amount of drivers initially despite it's large price tag.
After nighttime operations conducted by the Ohio Air National Guard rattled residents in Southeast Michigan in early April, the unit wants to warn the community that the F-16 fighter jets will once again take to the sky on Thursday evening.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A popular Ottawa County dog park is in desperate need of renovations, and they're asking for the public's help to raise money for the upgrade. The Grand Ravines Dog Park in Jenison is a popular spot, with acres of open land and off-leash trails. One thing that has become a problem, though, is the extremely muddy conditions.
ARRGH Ye Maytees, I hear the rumors of TREASURE here in Grand Rapids!. One local post on the popular online forum website Reddit, has been gaining some traction on it's r/Michigan subreddit. r/Michigan is the subreddit dedicated to the latest news and happenings here in the great state of Michigan.
MUSKEGON, MI – Visitors to downtown Muskegon’s drinking establishments can now take their beverages into Hackley Park. The park has been added to the downtown social district now that state law has cleared up special event complications. The Muskegon City Commission agreed on Tuesday, April 26, to extend...
There are so many amazing places to stay on Lake Michigan but if you're looking for a specific spot where you can stay with a group of people and not have to sleep under the same roof, I think I've got it for you. Chalet on the Lake in Stevensville,...
How many times have you seen housing developments where all the homes look the same...just one after another? Here is a chance to live in a very simply designed, unique looking home in West Michigan. From the exterior the home looks like it could have been made with Legos! Most of the home is decorated with two basic colors -- black and white.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI – It all started in 1990 with two recycling drop-off sites in the most northwesterly county at the very tip of the Lower Peninsula, funded by a small, two-year tax. Today, Emmet County’s high-tech recycling program has grown into a million-dollar revenue source for the community...
Driving down Ottawa Beach Road toward Lake Michigan with views of Lake Macatawa on my left, all I could feel was eager anticipation for what I was about to see. Pictures of a gorgeous red lighthouse had been a main motivation to visit Holland, but I wasn’t sure if it was going to live up to my expectations. When it finally came into view, my jaw dropped.
After adding over 326,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
(The Center Square) – The Mackinac Center for Public Policy (MCPP) is suing the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), saying it won't explain how it calculates the return on investment for its Pure Michigan tourism program. MCPP requested the documents via the the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). For...
LANSING, MI — Michigan officials are still working to issue waivers to people who were asked to repay their pandemic unemployment benefits. While testifying at a joint state House and Senate Oversight Committee hearing earlier this month, Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Director Julia Dale set April 29 as a target to roll out waivers to more than 350,000 people facing overpayment notices.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pandemic has been tough for many of us, especially for those who kept food on our tables while we stayed home. And now, farmers are asking for help. Dozens of Michigan farmers met at Michigan State University Friday to share ideas they say will address current problems they’re are dealing with. They hope these ideas will be included in a new farm bill.
Here we go again…more Main Streets, USA. Or more specifically, Main Streets Michigan. People – me included – seem to enjoy seeing what their main streets looked like back in the days before they were even born. It only makes you feel old if you remember those old businesses!
