Glen Rose, TX

Cornerstone Christian Sophomore Wins State Championship in Golf

By Traci King
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Cornerstone Christian School sophomore, Colin Leonard, is the 1A TAPPS State Champion for men’s high school golf.  Colin competed in the two-day state tournament played at Squaw Valley golf course in Glen Rose, TX on Monday and Tuesday.

There were 73 entries in the 1A men’s division, and Colin shot even par (72) on day one and a three-under par 69 on day two to finish the tournament with a 141.  He beat out senior, Noah Hancock of San Antonio Gateway Christian who shot 75-68-143 and third place finisher, David Garcia from Bulverde Living Rock who shot 78-71-149.

Colin aspires to play collegiate level golf when he graduates from high school with a goal of someday playing the PGA tour.

For more tournament results, click here.

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

