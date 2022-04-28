ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Flag Wildfire Danger Warning Issued for the Concho Valley

By Yantis Green
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO – Intense drought conditions Friday afternoon have prompted National Weather Service meteorologists to issue a Red Flag Wildfire Warning for the Concho Valley and Big Country.

According to the NWS in San Angelo, a combination of a very dry air mass, gusty winds, and ongoing drought conditions will combine to create extreme wildfire danger Friday afternoon.

Tinder dry fuels will combine with humidities around six percent and southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph gusting to 35 mph to create extremely dangerous wildfire conditions Friday afternoon.

The Red Flag Warning is for the Concho Valley, Big Country and Crockett County from noon to 9 p.m. Friday.

A Red Flag Warning means critical wildfire conditions will occur.  The deadly combination of dry fuels, high winds and low humidity will greatly contribute to extreme wildfire behavior.  Any wildfire which ignites could rapidly burn out of control and threaten people, pets, livestock and property.  Residents are urged to avoid any activity that may create a spark outdoors including grilling and welding.

And for goodness sake, if you're pulling a trailer make damn sure there are no chains dragging creating sparks along the highway.

This is a serious weather situation.

