Turns out Chase is the place. Even when the Warriors are on the road. A raucous crowd of 2,500 fans and followers showed up at Chase Center’s outdoor plaza to watch Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on a big screen approximately the size of Alameda County. The Dubs delivered, eking out a 117-116 win over the very talented Memphis Grizzlies. And the crowd went wild.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO