LAS CRUCES – The Las Cruces Bulldawgs swept Mayfield in their last series of the regular season to boost their chances for a high seed in the upcoming state playoffs. The Bulldawgs defeated the Trojans 3-1 Friday night at the Field of Dreams Complex winning the second game of the doubleheader. Las Cruces finished its regular season at 20-6 overall and 13-5 in district play, and Mayfield finished 12-14 and 8-10 in district. ...

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO